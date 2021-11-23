Shop on Museum Store Sunday to Support Cultural Institutions, Independent Suppliers, and Artisan Makers

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Sunday, November 28, 2021, Museum Store Sunday will celebrate five years of offering inspired, local holiday shopping at more than 1,800 cultural institutions around the world. Many museums in the U.S. and worldwide are still recovering from extended closures and decreased attendance due to COVID-19, and revenue generated by museum stores is more important than ever to help their parent institutions survive. Museum Store Sunday, occurring annually the Sunday after Thanksgiving, invites the public to contribute much needed, critical support to these valued institutions by shopping at their museum stores during the holiday season. Launched by the Museum Store Association in 2017, this global event has grown to include participating museums in all 50 states, 24 countries, and five continents.

"Museum Store Sunday is the perfect opportunity for the community to find unique gifts for everyone on their holiday list—from jewelry to books to home goods to children's toys—while knowing that they are supporting their local cultural institution with their dollars," says Elizabeth Price, Executive Director of the Museum Store Association. "Museum stores offer one-stop holiday gift giving with their creative, curated product offerings—with the added benefit of festive atmospheres and no shipping delays."

Many stores will offer discounts, special events, and gifts with purchase in celebration of Museum Store Sunday. Whether in-person or online, museum store shoppers will enjoy distinctive experiences and find a diverse and broad selection of creative, mission-driven gifts for all ages. Consumers can find participating museum stores at https://museumstoresunday.org/find-a-store, and those with online stores at https://museumstoresunday.org/online-store-locator as e-commerce continues to grow in importance for museum retailers.

While there is only one Museum Store Sunday every year, consumers are encouraged to shop and support museum stores throughout the year. Proceeds directly support the missions and programs of museums and help arts, cultural, and nonprofit attractions educate and thrive.

Find more information at www.museumstoresunday.org.

About the Museum Store Association (MSA)

The Museum Store Association is a 501(c)3 organization with the mission of advancing the nonprofit retail industry, its stores, and the success of professionals engaged in it. www.museumstoreassociation.org.

View original content:

SOURCE Museum Store Association