MPINarada Announces New CXL4 Batteries For Cable TV Market

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in batteries for the critical power, telecom, and energy storage markets, MPINarada is pleased to announce their new offering for the cable television (CATV) market. The impacts from the recent pandemic have resulted in many different changes throughout the world, some of which are now permanent. The adjustment of people working from home and needing more bandwidth is no longer a temporary fix but has become a new model for businesses everywhere and the need for more bandwidth continues to grow every day. The new cable extreme life CXL4 is here to support the growth of telecom and cable TV where needed. With the same form factor as other batteries on the market, but a more cost-effective price, product is currently in stock and available for shipment today.

This battery offering is designed to back up cable TV networks while meeting the environmental performance requirements for broadband and outside plant applications of today. The optimized thin plate pure lead (TPPL) technology and catalyst vent both contribute to the longer life and efficiency of the product. Equipped with a high-temperature alloy, this latest solution has a true 12-year design at elevated temperatures to back up TV networks where needed. The absorbent glass mat (AGM) sealed technology also contributes to the robust design of the battery for specific outdoor cable TV applications.

MPINarada has a strong commitment to safety standards and ensures all their products meet quality and safety certifications and requirements for final products customers can rely on. The CXL4 is manufactured in ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified production facilities and is compliant to NEBS Level 3 Version 4 along with the additional advantage of being Zone 4 compliant and more.

"MPINarada is always looking to meet the needs of the market with reliable battery solutions," said Michael Sirard, EVP Technical Operations & Engineering. "The demand for more bandwidth will only continue to intensify and this pure lead solution for the cable TV market is in stock and ready for delivery today."

The internet of things continues to drive the demand for reliable battery solutions. With an exceptional full warranty, MPINarada has stock available now to supply the cable TV market of today. For more information, visit www.mpinarada.com .

About MPINarada: Since 1994, Narada has been a leader of one of the broadest and most reliable VRLA and lithium battery solutions for telecom , data center , colocation, edge, grid, microgrid, and C&I energy storage . MPINarada is the North American operation providing local sales support, engineering and design, and multiple inventory locations.

