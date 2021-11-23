Fairmont Mayakoba Announces Completion Of Hix Lobby Bar Renovation

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmont Mayakoba is excited to announce the completion of the renovation of Hix Bar & Lounge (Hix). Part of a vast multi-phase property renovation that started with the beach, the latest enhancements feature the relocation of the bar and addition of a sushi bar, fresh furnishings, and brand-new small plate and cocktail menus. Elevating the guest's first impressions of the property, the reimagined space is perfect for gathering upon check-in, after a dip in the pool, or to reconvene for a night cap.

Fairmont Mayakoba

Encompassing 3,488 square total square feet, including a 1,507 square foot terrace, the renovated casual indoor-outdoor oasis has been redesigned to feel like a modern Mexican hacienda set deep in the jungle. The revitalized space, conceptualized by Room 1804 Design, is brought to life through a nature-inspired and texture-rich color palette woven throughout new lighting, fixtures, furniture, and original artwork.

Set on the terrace with sweeping views of the serene water canals of Mayakoba, Hix features an extensive spirits list, including a modern twist on classic cocktails, curated wines, and a sangrita flight. The lounge also serves freshly rolled sushi and refreshing, sophisticated small plates such as sweet potato flautas, fish crudo, and watermelon kampachi. The new menus can be found here.

The resort will continue to remain open during the ongoing renovations. The phased approach will minimize disruption to guests at the property. For more information on the ongoing renovations, COVID protocols, or to book a stay, visit www.fairmont.com/mayakoba.

About Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya

Nestled in the heart of Riviera Maya, Mexico, the 401-room Fairmont Mayakoba is a AAA Five

Diamond resort set on 45 acres within a private, luxury community. Surrounded by a lush

mangrove forest intersected by water canals, the property offers over 46,000 sq. ft. of indoor and

outdoor meeting space, an energizing Willow Stream spa featuring 20 treatment rooms and El

Camaleón Golf Course, host to the only official PGA TOUR event in Mexico. A dedication to a

green philosophy has earned Fairmont Mayakoba the Rainforest Alliance Verification among

other eco-accolades. For reservations contact your Travel Agent or Meeting Planner, call 1(800)

540 6088 or visit fairmont.com/Mayakoba



Media Inquiries and further information:

Kalli LeVasseur / Haley Robles

Zapwater Communications

kalli@zapwater.com / haley@zapwater.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fairmont Mayakoba