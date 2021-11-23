DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region welcomes Dr. Michael Ransone, who joined the team on August 23, 2021, to the expert orthopedic care team. Dr. Ransone specializes in the treatment of hip & knee arthritis, including hip and knee replacements. He will be caring for patients at our Durham (William Penn) and Oxford locations.

EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region Welcomes Michael P. Ransone, MD

As a board-eligible and fellowship-trained surgeon, Dr. Mike Ransone specializes in rapid recovery protocols, complex primary & revision hip and knee replacements, and outpatient joint replacements, with his most common procedures being direct anterior hip replacements, total knee replacements, and partial knee replacements. Dr. Ransone's approach to medicine involves listening to what matters most to you, evaluating your medical status, reviewing treatment options, and helping you to decide on a treatment plan that achieves your goals.

"I chose orthopaedics, specifically the treatment of hip and knee arthritis, because I deeply value physical activity, independence, and quality of life," Dr. Ransone says. "I am humbled by the opportunity to be able to help patients in the EmergeOrtho––Triangle Region keep these, and oftentimes improve them!"

With his many years of expertise across orthopaedic disciplines, the options Dr. Michael Ransone can offer range from non-surgical, non-invasive treatment to the use of the latest advances in evidence-based surgical technology for outpatient hip replacements and outpatient knee replacements.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ransone, a Triangle native, to our EmergeOrtho team," says David Musante, M.D. , President of EmergeOrtho––Triangle Region. "Incredibly well-trained, he will bring an expertise in the treatment of hip and knee arthritis with a special emphasis on rapid recovery hip & knee replacements."

Mike Ransone, MD graduated Summa Cum Laude with his Bachelors of Science degree from North Carolina State University. He earned his medical degree and was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA) honor society at the University of North Carolina––School of Medicine. His orthopaedic residency training was completed at OrthoCarolina at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he served as Chief Resident in his final year.

Following residency, he completed his fellowship training in hip replacement and knee replacement surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois.

These are just a small sampling of procedures that Dr. Ransone performs:

conservative treatment for hip and knee pain Non-surgical and

Rapid recovery, minimally invasive hip and knee replacements

anterior hip replacements Direct

Outpatient/Same-day joint replacements

Complex & revision hip and knee replacement surgery

Partial (unicompartmental) knee replacements

Robotic-assisted surgery (MAKOplasty)

Computer and fluoroscopically assisted navigation for hip and knee replacements

Treatment of periprosthetic joint infections after hip or knee replacement

Second opinion visits for existing painful joint replacements

To learn more about Dr. Michael Ransone , visit the EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region website.

About EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region

Since 1952, EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region has been providing comprehensive subspecialty orthopedic care to address a diverse variety of injuries and conditions. Our Triangle area practices consist of 16 locations covering 10 counties, including 12 Urgent Care clinics located in Apex, Brier Creek, Burlington, Durham, Dunn, Oxford, Southpoint, Smithfield, Raleigh, Roanoke Rapids, Wake Forest, and Wilson.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chris Adkins

(919) 281-1806

Chris.Adkins@emergeortho.com

(PRNewsfoto/EmergeOrtho, P.A.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region