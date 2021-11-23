Callaway Drives Efficiency into Their Business with Centric PLM ™

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf, an unrivaled tech-enabled golf company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, has selected Centric Software®'s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution, Centric PLM, becoming the 500th customer. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, personal care, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Centric PLM ™ for Consumer Goods

"Centric PLM will drive increased efficiency into our product development process." - Callaway

Callaway Golf, founded in 1982, features a portfolio of global brands including Callaway Golf, Topgolf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories, and provides world-class golf entertainment experiences through Topgolf, its wholly-owned subsidiary.

VP of Global Operations and Development, Apparel & Soft Goods at Callaway Golf, Jeff Cross says, "Centric PLM will drive increased efficiency into our product development process. We create a wide variety of products in diverse categories, and this is going to enable greater efficiencies across our multi-branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. These products require distinctly different workflows and Centric is an exceptional technology solution to handle the vastness and complexity of our global business."

"I am delighted to welcome Callaway, a thriving, innovative company as our 500th customer!" says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "We are gratified that Callaway has chosen Centric PLM as their digital product development foundation. On this historic occasion we are grateful to them and to all our customers who have placed their trust in us. We anticipate a fruitful partnership in the years to come."

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is an unrivaled tech-enabled golf company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Callaway Golf, Topgolf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories, and provides world-class golf entertainment experiences through Topgolf, its wholly-owned subsidiary. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com.

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software® provides a Product Concept to Consumer Digital Transformation Platform for fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods including cosmetics and personal care and food and beverage. Centric's flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, Centric PLM™, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, quality and product portfolio optimization innovations specifically for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB focuses on core tools and industry best practices for emerging brands. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (CVIP) offers highly visual digital board experiences for collaboration and decision-making. Centric Software pioneered mobility, introducing the first mobile apps for PLM, and is widely known for connectivity to dozens of other enterprise systems including ERP, DAM, PIM, e-com, planning and more as well as creative tools such as Adobe® Illustrator and a host of 3D CAD connectors. Centric's innovations are 100% market-driven with the highest user adoption rate and fastest time to value in the industry. All Centric innovations shorten time to market, boost product innovation and reduce costs.

Centric Software is majority-owned by Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, including being named by Red Herring to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Centric also received various excellence awards from Frost & Sullivan in 2012, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Callaway Drives Efficiency into Their Business with Centric PLM ™

