How Do You Make The Best Gift Better? Send More Than You Were Going To--And The Extra Is Free

Buy Five Pints Of Jeni's And Get One Pint Free Black Friday Through Cyber Monday

Buy Five Pints Of Jeni's And Get One Pint Free Black Friday Through Cyber Monday How Do You Make The Best Gift Better? Send More Than You Were Going To--And The Extra Is Free

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We're approaching the ONE time of the year when you can get a deal on Jeni's—the ice cream that's so good, people ship it across the country as a gift, just so their friends and family can experience it.

Jeni's Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams)

(Yes, you can do that—shipping ice cream is totally a thing—and we'll get into the mechanics of how it works in a moment.)

Black Friday through Cyber Monday, buy five pints of Jeni's and get one pint free at jenis.com and at Jeni's scoop shops across the country.

Here's the scoop on the best deal of the year:

Offer begins at 12:01 a.m. EST on Nov. 26 and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on Nov. 29 .

Valid online at jenis.com with the code FREEPINT at checkout.

The Black Friday Special Collection is valid in scoop shops and via local delivery —no code required.

This promotion cannot be applied to previous orders.

So, how do you even ship ice cream?

Jeni's has been shipping ice cream for over 15 years—they're the OGs in the space and have it down to a science. They pack their ice cream in an insulated shipping box with enough dry ice to keep pints perfectly frozen (at -109.3°F to be exact) well into the evening of the delivery date. And if, somehow, there's a freak occurrence or confluence of disastrous events beyond their control that results in the ice cream arriving anything less than perfectly frozen, they'll reship the order—they have a frozen delivery guarantee. Bonus: you can add a personalized gift message for the recipient in the shipping box.

Send the gift of a Jeni's experience—they'll always remember you for it.

About Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams and Jeni Britton

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is a modern American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in Columbus, OH in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton, Jeni's has emerged over the past 19 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams (and ice cream companies) are judged. With Jeni in charge of all creative output—from the ice cream itself to all of the supporting details that enhance the experience of eating it—Jeni's continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct and Fair Trade ingredients and super fresh milk from family dairy farms. Today, Jeni's is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental and business leadership with more than 60 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com and distribution in top grocery stores across the country.

Media Contact:

Belle Communication

jenis@bellecommunication

Jeni's Media Alert

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams