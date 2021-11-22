Holland America Line's Black Friday Sale Includes Crew Appreciation with Shore Excursions, Drinks, Specialty Dining and Wi-Fi

Guests can book with $99 deposits and receive the five perks through Nov. 30

SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Holland America Line's Black Friday Sale, travelers can have it all for the holidays … and beyond. For one week only, guests can book a stateroom on select 2021-23 cruises with a reduced deposit of $99 and receive the Have it All package of shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi, plus Holland America Line will include crew appreciation, valued at $100 per person. The Black Friday Sale runs Nov. 23 through Nov. 30, 2021.

With the Black Friday Sale, travelers looking to get out and explore can book a cruise to all seven continents that departs from Nov. 30, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2023. Cruise destinations include Alaska, the Caribbean, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Canada/New England, Hawaii, the South Pacific, South America, Antarctica, Australia and New Zealand, the U.S. Pacific Coast and more. Alaska Cruisetours, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland exploration to Denali and the Yukon, also are included.

Inclusive crew appreciation and reduced deposits of $99 make booking a dream cruise with Holland America Line all the more affordable.

Based on the length of the cruise, guests receive up to three shore excursions valued at $100 each. Choose from among thousands of tours all over the world – from active adventures and immersive culinary experiences to historical explorations and cultural discoveries.

With the Signature Beverage Package , guests enjoy a large selection of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, soda, coffee and more. Up to 15 drinks per day are allowed, and bar service charges are included.

A Wi-Fi Surf Package keeps travelers connected while away from home. With Holland America Line's most popular package, guests can visit their favorite sites, including e-mail, news, sports and more.

The Black Friday Sale is available for the first and second guests in the stateroom and is not valid on Grand Voyages or cruises five days or less.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

