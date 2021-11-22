Automation Anywhere Appoints Neeti Mehta Shukla as the Company's First Social Impact Officer

Automation Anywhere co-founder to drive initiatives that use automation as a force for good, empowering people around the world to fully unleash their potential

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced the appointment of the company's co-Founder Neeti Mehta Shukla, as its first social impact officer (SIO).

In her new role, Mehta Shukla will direct the company's Social Impact Office, and its commitment to make automation a global force for good. The office will focus on corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, including increasing access to technology across all parts of society; as well as upskilling and reskilling people with diverse backgrounds to increase accessibility to jobs that use automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to address world challenges.

"The launch of this new role and our Social Impact Office will enable us to drive increased focus on our corporate giveback and sustainability efforts," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and co-Founder, Automation Anywhere. "I am excited and committed to see Automation Anywhere empower non-profits and social enterprises to achieve their missions through the inspiring use of automation."

Through the Social Impact Office, Automation Anywhere is committed to the Pledge 1% movement, which brings the most valuable assets of companies together to benefit society globally. Additionally, it is collaborating with Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust to develop a new series of white papers on how large public health systems around the world can leverage the automation blueprints developed by the NHS during the pandemic to directly impact patient care. The first white paper in the series RPA: A Force for Good in Healthcare, can be downloaded here.

"Automation isn't only about driving speed, scale, and business efficiencies. At its core, it's about making work more human, freeing people to unleash their potential and to go be great," said Mehta Shukla. "With the launch of this office, we aim to build a self-sustaining model that will play a role in changing lives, both through technology for good and by helping people gain the expertise they need to take advantage of new career opportunities emerging in the automation economy."

A Record of Business and Social Accomplishments

Mehta Shukla recently won the Women in IT's Tech for Good Award of the Year for 2021, a recognition for her role in shaping initiatives and internal practices that employ RPA for human progress. She is one of only a handful of female leaders in the world to have founded billion-dollar companies.

A marketing and business management veteran with 20 years of experience, since founding Automation Anywhere, Mehta Shukla served as the company's first head of marketing and later as its senior vice president of brand strategy and culture architect. In these roles, she has driven customer success, developed a strong corporate culture, and built the Automation Anywhere brand, while launching several social impact initiatives.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the world's #1 cloud automation platform, delivering intelligent RPA solutions across all industries globally to automate end-to-end business processes, for the fastest path to enterprise transformation. The company offer's the world's only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea, build deeper customer relationships and drive business growth. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

Automation Anywhere is a trademark/service mark or registered trademark/service mark of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

