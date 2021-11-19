EBI Ranked Among Top Pre-Employment Screening Providers by HRO Today

The company sets a record being recognized on the list for the 14th time for the 13th time in a row

Owings Mills, Md., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment Background Investigations Inc. (EBI), one of the nation's largest, privately held employee background screening firms, today announces their ranking in HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings: Pre-Employment Screening for 2021. This is the 13th year in a row, and the company's 14th time overall, HRO has recognized EBI.

"We are honored to earn this acknowledgment once again," said Bob Capwell, chief knowledge officer, EBI Inc. "Thank you to our dedicated team and loyal clients. This recognition symbolizes our commitment and the hard work of our team over the past 14 years; including, the significant challenges our industry has faced over the past year."

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings are based on feedback from current clients of the background screening providers. The data is analyzed and measured by service breadth, deal sizes, and quality of service. Scores are then calculated in all three subcategories and an overall score. EBI was recognized in various categories: Overall Enterprise Pre-Employment Screening, Overall Enterprise Pre-Employment Screening Breadth of Service Leaders, Overall Enterprise Pre-Employment Screening Size of Deal Leaders, Overall Enterprise Pre-Employment Screening Quality of Service Leaders.

With this latest acknowledgment, EBI continues to solidify its reputation as one of the most awarded Consumer Reporting Agencies in the industry. Earlier this year, EBI achieved a Consortium/Third-Party Administrator certificate of accreditation from the National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association for meeting the highest industry standards for drug and alcohol testing.

About the Baker's Dozen List

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Rating: Pre-Employment Screening is based on quantitative rankings and feedback from approximately 1,200 verified customers from over 550 client companies through an online survey on categories including service breadth, deal sizes, and service quality. The customer survey data used to achieve this recognition is based primarily on customer satisfaction. To achieve inclusion on the Baker's Dozen list, companies are rated anonymously by their clients. Once collected, response data for all providers with a statistically significant sample size are loaded into the HRO Today database for analysis using a statistical analysis and predetermined algorithm. The Baker's Dozen list is one of the most prestigious surveys in the pre-employment screening industry. To learn more visit, https://www.hrotoday.com/about-hro-today/.

About EBI

EBI provides modern background screening, drug testing, occupational healthcare, and electronic i9 solutions for today's talent acquisition needs. Voted #1 Overall Enterprise Screening provider in the industry in HRO's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction survey, as well as number one in Quality of Service and Breath of Service Offering, EBI specializes in creating solutions that complement your existing talent acquisition workflow. With ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 Certifications, EBI is committed to providing the most secure, highest quality solutions in the industry. To learn more about EBI, visit www.ebiinc.com.

