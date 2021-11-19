61% of Americans Spent $5000 or Less on Home Renovation in 2021

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planner 5D , an online home design platform used by over 70 million people, found out that over 61% of Americans are planning to spend less than $5000 on home renovation projects this year.

The company conducted a quantitative survey across multiple countries to find out different trends in home spaces design and living patterns that emerged after the pandemic-induced lockdowns. The data was then processed and segmented into 4 main regions.

The top 5 technologies most widely used at home include smart lighting devices, home voice assistants, alarms and detectors, air purifiers, and wireless cameras and locks.

Respondents from the USA experienced higher satisfaction and lower stress working from home. Productivity and focus stayed the same or improved — compared to other regions, the USA has the biggest share of people who experienced a boost in their work focus while working from home.

According to general statistics , about 36% of households rent their homes, which is close to the results of the survey. In the US, more than 30% of respondents rent their current residence rather than own. At the same time, about 46% of them live in suburban areas and live at homes in fair-to-good conditions., about 36% of households rent their homes, which is close to the results of the survey.

In the US the highest priority for home improvement is the visual look and feel, while the lowest — noise isolation. The most notable home improvement drivers are the needs for home office, healthy lifestyle, rational savings, home energy efficiency, and kids.

Top 3 priorities for home renovation projects are: 30% of people highlighted focus on renovating their kitchen, 28% living rooms, and 27% bathrooms.

Although online sources like social media and home design blogs/websites are leading inspirations across all regions, offline home design retail stores have a remarkable higher rate in the USA compared to others.

Bohemian, Scandinavian, and Industrial styles are lagging behind in popularity. Modern and Minimalist design styles are dominating in almost all regions, but the USA respondents tend to use infrequent styles like Bohemian and Rustic as well.

In the USA the office has the same level of priority as other main rooms, while the kids room — a lower one. The respondents from this region tend to locate their office zone in the bedroom.

As people were forced to work and study at home, many had to rethink their ideas about their ideal home. Their houses and apartments turned into multi-functional spaces combining traditional living with work, studying and fitness and most members of the household had to occupy the home simultaneously.

"The goal of our survey was to verify existing and explore new trends in home spaces design and usage in the context of the last two years, that affected our everyday life significantly," Andrey Ustyugov, Planner 5D CEO, says. "Home spaces structure follows the changing nature of all social activities. People are following different behavior strategies to reorganize their home spaces to find a new work-life-learn balance."

About Planner 5D

Planner 5D is an easy-to-use home design platform, which allows anyone to create floor plans and interior designs in minutes without any specialist skills by using powerful AI, VR & AR technologies. Planner 5D helps more than 70 million users who have created over 300 million designs to renovate their homes, change interior designs, choose new furniture and decoration. Planner 5D is available on all platforms including Web, iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows 10. For more information please visit https://planner5d.com

