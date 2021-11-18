vTail Healthcare Telecommunications Announces New Clinical Advisory Board Appointments for its Newest Channel - Dentistry

OXFORD, England, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vTail, the Healthcare Communications App connecting healthcare professionals directly to medical products companies, today announced an expansion of its Clinical Advisory Board with the appointment of four new members to its Dental Channel.

Healthcare. Better Connected. (PRNewsfoto/vTail Healthcare Communications, Inc)

vTail Chief Marketing Officer, Michael McCarthy, MBA, commented, "Developing this Clinical Advisory Board has been like building a dream team of Dentists, Specialists and Hygienists…it's the culmination of my 20+ years working in the professional dental arena. These Key Opinion Leading Dental Clinicians have helped guide my personal and professional success for nearly two decades and they represent the totality of voices within the dental industry. I'm honored to have them on board and guiding us through the needs and wants of today's dental practitioners around the globe".

The four new members include:

Wayne A. Aldredge, DMD, Periodontist - an internationally recognized, board certified periodontal surgeon and dental implantologist. He is the past-president of the American Academy of Periodontology and Northeastern Society of Periodontology. Dr. Aldredge is a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Periodontics and Dental Implantology at Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY, a member of the Dental Hygienist Advisory Committee for AAP, a guest lecturer at Middlesex County College, Edison, NJ, and an attending faculty member at Newark Beth Israel Hospital, NJ. He also maintains a thriving periodontal practice in Holmdel, NJ.

Sheri B. Doniger, DDS, General Dentist – a dental clinician, author, educator, global speaker, consultant, and one of the most influential woman dentists in the world. She is past-president of the American Association of Women Dentists and former Editor-in-Chief of Women's Dental Journal. She has been a catalyst in supporting dental manufacturers in understanding the needs of female dental clinicians, including rethinking their production of instrumentation to accommodate various hand sizes. Dr. Doniger maintains a private practice in Lincolnwood, IL.

Emily Boge, CDA, RDH, MPH – the current Dental Administrative Chair at Hawkeye Community College, while also defending her dissertation towards her EdD in Healthcare Education. Emily has the respect of her peer Registered Dental Hygienists while also being an aspirational mentor to thousands of dental hygiene and dental assisting students globally. Boge has designed and patented two important dental instruments which are used by hygienists globally. She speaks around the world to audiences interested in advancing the hygiene profession.

Paul Goodman, DMD – General Dentist – best known for creating the successful dental community known as Dental Nachos (www.dentalnachos.com). He moderates and hosts tens of thousands of dental professionals daily…guiding them through business decisions and practice management – topics not routinely covered during clinical education. His passion and enthusiasm for the field of dentistry is unmatched. He is an in-demand speaker and thought leader, and maintains a private practice in Pennington, NJ.

About vTail: vTail (www.vtail.co) is a newly launched digital healthcare communications platform designed to connect healthcare professionals (HCPs) with representatives from the medical technology, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics industries. The company's early launch focus has been in medical technologies in the US, having already launched in the wound care and dental markets. In 2022, the app will move into more clinical areas and into international markets. vTail was selected as a Top 10 Clinical Communications & Collaboration Solution Provider for 2021 by MD Tech Review. For Media Enquiries, please contact: michael@vtail.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE vTail