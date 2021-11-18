SecurityScorecard Honored with Two Awards: Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and ProcureTech100

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, was named this week to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and ProcureTech100 lists, respectively. The awards signify the fastest growing technology companies as well as the leading technologies that are transforming enterprises. For the second consecutive year, SecurityScorecard outranked its competitors on the Deloitte list with 350% revenue growth, and is the only cybersecurity ratings firm recognized in the ProcureTech100.

SecurityScorecard (PRNewsfoto/SecurityScorecard)

"We're honored to be recognized by both Deloitte and ProcureTech for our continued growth and innovation as the undisputed leader in cybersecurity ratings," says Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and cofounder, SecurityScorecard. "These awards not only celebrate our commitment to excellence, but support why more than half of the Fortune 500 and many of the world's recognizable brands and government agencies continue to trust SecurityScorecard."

Over 25,000 organizations actively claim their profile on the SecurityScorecard platform, including Liberty Mutual, AXA, St. Charles Health, Domino's and multiple government agencies. SecurityScorecard's 360-degree view of cybersecurity health allows organizations to manage their cyber posture and their supply chain vendor risk through an easy and intuitive interface.

With over 11 million rated companies, and a growing marketplace of over 50 applications and solutions providers, SecurityScorecard empowers organizations to become more resilient and make smarter, faster decisions. SecurityScorecard uses proprietary methods to assess any organization's security posture across ten risk categories to instantly deliver a clear and transparent "A" through "F" rating. Organizations with a rating of an "F" have a 7.7x greater likelihood of breach compared with organizations with a grade of "A."

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About the ProcureTech100

The ProcureTech100 identifies the most innovative and transformative procurement technology, data and analytics solutions on the planet. ProcureTech, in association with Kearney, the global management consultancy, have researched, enriched and analyzed the profiles of over 4,000 digital solutions from across the world. Then in conjunction with over 60 procurement leaders, technology experts and B2B investors we reviewed shortlisted solutions to identify the ProcureTech100. Listing in the 2021 Digital Yearbook provides procurement and technology leaders with valuable data and insight into the procurement ecosystem and the top 100 solutions that make up the listing.

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 11 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 25,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, and cyber insurance underwriting. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

