InventHelp Inventor Develops New Way to Generate Electricity via Waves (LCC-5164)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a wave-driven power generation system to produce electrical power," said an inventor, from Shermans Dale, Pa., "so I invented the SEA POWER. My environmentally-friendly design would not produce pollution or greenhouse gases."

The patent-pending invention provides a new method of generating electricity via waves. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use pollution-generating fossil fuel. As a result, it could help to conserve natural resources and it could help to protect the environment. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for the utility market.

