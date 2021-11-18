The Energy Venture Investment Summit Will Bring Entrepreneurs, Energy Investment Professionals and Industry Together to Share Ideas and Provide Capital to Innovations That Will Shape the Future of Energy

EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines Announce Preliminary Participating Companies for The Energy Venture Investment Summit, February 16 & 17, 2022 Hosted In-Person in Golden, Colorado The Energy Venture Investment Summit Will Bring Entrepreneurs, Energy Investment Professionals and Industry Together to Share Ideas and Provide Capital to Innovations That Will Shape the Future of Energy

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom, Inc., a nationally-recognized management consultancy, and Colorado School of Mines, a leading public research university focused on science and engineering, announced initial presenting company line-up for The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by Colorado School of Mines and EnerCom, in-person and on campus in Golden, Colorado, on Wednesday, February 16th & Thursday, February 17th, 2022. EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines are actively reviewing applications for presenting companies and expect more than 30 companies to participate as presenters.

The preliminary group of presenters features companies within key themes around carbon capture and storage, hydrogen production, advanced materials testing equipment and technology, and treatments to optimize oil and gas operations and resource production.

Qualified members of the investment community are invited to register to attend the Summit to hear presentations and meet with management teams from the conference's lineup.

Highlighted Presenting Companies as of November 17, 2021 includes:

Dan Genovese, Director with EnerCom, commented, "The 2022 The Energy Venture Investment Summit is off to a great start in putting together a compelling line-up of emerging energy technology and energy transition company presentations for investor and industry consideration. The Summit will provide private equity and venture capital investors, energy analysts, high net worth investors, strategic partners and energy industry professionals the opportunity to hear investment presentations from promising start-up ventures and meet the management teams in-person on the Colorado School of Mines campus in Golden, Colorado. Over the past 26 years, EnerCom has built a reputation for hosting industry-leading investor events that constructively bring capital markets and good investment ideas together. The Energy Venture Investment Summit's focus is on companies with operations and innovation in areas such as alternative energy, advanced oil and gas technology, environmental monitoring and sustainability, and carbon capture and recycling. EnerCom is excited to team up again with the renowned Colorado School of Mines to host the 2022 event on the Golden, Colorado campus and highlight leading energy technology companies and facilitate introductions to capital markets."

Summit Format: The Summit will provide invited presenters a venue to give a thirteen-minute, in-person presentation that will be webcast live to registered participants on the Summit website at www.theenergyventuresummit.com and recorded for replay to a world-wide audience on The Energy Venture Investment Summit website as well as EnerCom's www.oilandgas360.com news website. Presenting companies and investors will have an opportunity to meet over cocktails and preview their presentations at Wednesday afternoon's Kickoff Networking Event.

Attendee Registration Cost: There is no cost to attend The Energy Venture Investment Summit for qualified investors, with other registration classifications available at a minimal cost. All attendees can register for the Summit at www.theenergyventuresummit.com. In addition to in-person and online access to all company presentations, panel discussions and keynote speakers, registration includes the opportunity for investors and management teams to meet over cocktails during the Summit kickoff prior to their presentations, as well as at Thursday's breakfast and keynote lunch.

Investor One-on-One Meetings: Investors will have the opportunity to request and schedule One-on-One meetings with presenting companies through EnerCom during the Summit.

Presenter Inquiries: EnerCom is currently accepting requests to present at The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by Colorado School of Mines and EnerCom. Please contact Dan Genovese at dgenovese@enercominc.com or 303.296.8834; or Werner G. Kuhr, Ph.D. at wkuhr@mines.edu or 303-241-5209 with any questions and for conference participation details. Top presenting companies will be invited to present the EnerCom Dallas investor and ESG conference in Dallas on April 6th - 7th 2022 (www.enercomdallas.com).

Sponsorship Opportunities: Please contact Aaron Vandeford at avandeford@enercominc.com or 303.296.8834; or Emily Kelton at ekelton@mines.edu or 303.273.3148.

About EnerCom, Inc.

EnerCom (Energy Communications) has a rich history of working with clients to differentiate and deliver targeted messages to investors. EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally-recognized management consulting firm advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834.

About Colorado School of Mines

Colorado School of Mines is a public research university focused on science and engineering, where students and faculty together address the great challenges society faces today – particularly those related to the Earth, energy and the environment.

For more information about Colorado School of Mines, please visit https://www.mines.edu/ or contact Emilie Rusch, Director of Communications at 303-273-3361 or erusch@mines.edu.

About Oil and Gas 360®

Oil & Gas 360 (www.oilandgas360.com) is a one-stop source of news, information, and analysis from the professionals at EnerCom, Inc. The website is dedicated to all things energy: people, technologies, transactions, trends, and macro-economic analysis that impact our industry.

View original content:

SOURCE EnerCom, Inc.