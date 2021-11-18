Alert Logic Launches Comprehensive Intelligent Response for MDR with Actions Across EDR, Network, and IAM in Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments Customizable automation and human-guided workflows rapidly notify, contain, and eliminate incidents to significantly reduce time-to-resolution for security-strapped teams

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic today announced extended SOAR capabilities as part of its comprehensive managed detection and response (MDR) solution. With ransomware attacks and staff shortages on the rise, organizations are increasingly entrusting cybersecurity partners that bring proven technology and a deep bench of experts to help minimize damage and disruption to their operations. Alert Logic MDR with Alert Logic Intelligent Response ensures customers have a flexible, scalable, and integrated approach to protect their entire IT estate.

Alert Logic Comprehensive Intelligent Response for MDR

According to a report by 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, commissioned by Alert Logic, "Automated response, infused with human decision points, can dramatically improve incident resolution capabilities and eliminate many of the repetitive tasks that are overwhelming IT and security teams and hindering rapid response. At the same time, human-guided automation helps facilitate the building of trust in playbooks, automated response actions, and the recommendations provided by threat detection and response providers. As organizations experience the benefits of automated response, they are becoming more comfortable with implementing it on a greater scale."1

Alert Logic customers provided guidance and expertise over the last 12 months to optimize the company's intelligent response capabilities. By implementing and testing automated security response playbooks and use cases for AWS environments, customers helped define Alert Logic's new intelligent response capabilities and future innovations.

Broad Detection Underpins an Effective Response Strategy

Alert Logic has invested in a broad log ingestion ecosystem, scaling outcomes through analytics while implementing machine learning and building extensions into IT and security platforms through API-based connections. Alert Logic MDR provides visibility into pre- and post-breach environments, analyzing data and producing actionable insights, enabling response actions across network, endpoint, and cloud environments. These response actions include notifying, containing, and eliminating threats, and more.

Tailored User Experience Provides Flexibility and Control

Alert Logic will deliver a simplified wizard-based user experience, giving customers the option of easing into automated response, while customizable playbooks are geared to more sophisticated security teams. Both options can leverage pre-built workflow templates. Alert Logic's configurable response workflows enable organizations to strike the optimal balance of process automation and human interaction to address their evolving security requirements. Users can also utilize a newly designed mobile application to simplify human-guided response, specifying what response actions they want deployed when and how.

Integrations Enable Effective Communication

In many cases, communicating an action throughout the organization is as important as the action itself. By utilizing existing integrations with Alert Logic MDR, customers can be notified by the tools they already use, such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, Jira, ServiceNow, and email platforms.

"Malware and ransomware threats are not going anywhere. They are relentless in their pursuit of an exploit, which means comprehensive and rapid response to threats is absolutely imperative," said Onkar Birk, Chief Operating Officer and CTO, Alert Logic. "Alert Logic is committed to continuous innovation to ensure our customers always have the most effective 24/7 pre- and post-breach protection. With today's announcement, our industry-leading MDR platform and unrivaled team of security experts are further strengthened in that pursuit."

To see how intelligent response fits into your cybersecurity strategy, visit https://www.alertlogic.com/intelligent-response/ to schedule a live demo and download the 451 Research Pathfinder: Practical Requirements for Responding to Cyberthreats with MDR.

1451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence – Practical Requirements for Responding to Cyberthreats with MDR

