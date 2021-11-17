Limelight Launches Disruptive New Solution In $4.4 Billion Web CDN And Security Market Layer0 by Limelight Boosts Developer Velocity and Delivers Sub-Second Performance for Web Applications

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW ) , a leading provider of content delivery and AppOps at the edge, today announced the release of the breakthrough Layer0 platform on its global Content Delivery Network (CDN) -- the first new product resulting from Limelight's acquisition of Layer0 . Limelight has helped launch and grow some of the largest video properties in the world and is now on the forefront of enabling a new generation of web and application development.

Limelight Networks (PRNewsfoto/Limelight Networks)

Layer0 by Limelight is the first edge platform that empowers development teams to ship up to twice as fast and offer sub-second page loads by extending the edge to the browser. Layer0 can augment or replace a site's existing web CDN and security vendor to deliver faster page loads and lower costs while the development team gains new features that cater to the dramatic shift to zero ops and programming at the edge.

Leading companies such as Shoe Carnival, Kate Spade, and Sharper Image have improved their developer productivity and boosted website traffic, conversions and revenue thanks to Layer0. Their teams have been able to ship features significantly faster. "Layer0 makes implementing new functionality much easier, hands down, than anything else. It's more flexible and more user friendly and the platform takes all the guesswork out of deployments and caching," said Jason Adkison, Frontend Developer at Shoe Carnival .

Shoe Carnival's site, which uses the Salesforce Commerce Cloud eCommerce platform, saw dramatically better performance: page load times went from 5 seconds to under a second when measured on a mobile device. At Sharper Image , the development team is delivering instant page loads. "Everyone has commented on how blazing fast our site is, which is thanks to Layer0. It was one of the fastest implementations we've ever seen," said Sam Grossman, COO at Sharper Image.

Layer0 by Limelight capabilities include:

World's second-largest global, private edge caching network

EdgeJS, the world's first JavaScript-configured CDN

The industry's lowest latency edge logic

Serverless compute that is easy to deploy and debug

DDoS, WAF, and bot-detection capabilities

Emulation of the edge on developers' local machines

Edge enablement of 15 frontend frameworks including React, Vue, Next.js, Nuxt.js, and Svelte

Point-and-click split testing and feature management at the edge

Integrated observability suite

Intuitive and actionable real-user measurement (RUM) performance monitoring built to improve SEO and search ranking

Integration with CI/CD workflows that automatically deploy every GitHub commit of edge and serverless code to separate URLs

Jamstack support that enables large, dynamic sites to harness the developer productivity, security, and performance benefits of Jamstack architecture previously only available for static websites

Automatic SSL and custom domains

Intelligent prefetching that extends the edge to the web browser

complete documentation Self-service support for every capability and

These capabilities work seamlessly together using one deploy command, which is much simpler than purchasing and stringing together the over twenty point cloud solutions required to deploy and run a sophisticated, modern website today. "With today's launch, website builders have a dramatically simpler yet more capable infrastructure in the cloud for their websites and APIs. As the hyperscale cloud providers and the existing edge platform vendors keep offering point 'cloud primitives' as 'hammers and nails', Limelight is delivering what customers have been asking for — an integrated solution that securely delivers the best productivity and performance outcomes in the market," said Ajay Kapur, Chief Technology Officer at Limelight.

More information on the Layer0 platform is available here .

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) is an industry-leader in content delivery and AppOps at the edge that provides powerful tools and a client-first approach to optimize and deliver digital experiences at the edge. We are a trusted partner to the world's biggest brands and serve their global customers with experiences such as livestream sporting events, global movie launches, video games or file downloads for new phone apps. Limelight offers one of the largest, best-optimized private networks coupled with a global team of industry experts to provide edge services that are fast, secure and reliable. For more information, visit www.limelight.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

