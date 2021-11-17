Infosys Commits to 3-Year Investment in Thurgood Marshall College Fund

- TMCF and Infosys will establish mechanism to increase candidates from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for high-quality STEM jobs

- The Infosys Foundation USA will support the TMCF Teacher Quality & Retention Program to help prepare aspiring K12 STEM teachers to bring computer science and maker education to their classrooms

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a 3-year investment benefitting the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), America's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. As part of its commitment to developing and recruiting diverse talent, Infosys will serve as a HBCU Graduate Pipeline Partner creating an opportunity for at least 1600 graduating students to interview and accept jobs within Infosys. Additionally, given its mission to advance access to computer science education for K12 educators, Infosys Foundation USA will serve as the STEM sponsor of TMCF's Teacher Quality & Retention Program (TQRP) 10-day Summer Institute to invest in the future pipeline of Black STEM educators.

"Building a culture of equality doesn't start and end with any one individual, one government, or one business – it takes a coalition of the willing to ensure our progress is lasting. Partnering with the TMCF is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the work their organization is doing to develop a culture of engagement that turns young Americans into future STEM leaders. Infosys recognizes that in order to get the right people into the right roles, while also ensuring upward mobility, we can't rely on past approaches. Through this partnership, Infosys renews its commitment to provide equal opportunity for all and strive for a workforce that resembles the cultural makeup of America," said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys.

Infosys and TMCF will provide graduating students with a path to career training and job placement at Infosys. The program will leverage TMCF's HBCU campus relationships and its talent acquisition team to identify students interested in technology careers and having strong analytic skills. Ultimately, students will have an opportunity to interview for roles at Infosys. Infosys will also support on-campus informational sessions to maximize the program's reach with the eventual goal of moving more than 1,600 students through the career program.

Recent data shows that this kind of investment in HBCUs would profoundly affect the US economy. HBCUs are uniquely positioned to foster such engagement given their assets, experience, and cultural and historical significance.

Dr. Harry L. Williams, President & CEO, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, said, "It's time today's technology leaders champion the talent of HBCU graduates. We believe HBCUs possess the power and the people to create a more equitable society, that's why we work so diligently to ensure their sustainability and strengthen their capacity to continue to produce top talent who are prepared to change the face of leadership in business and beyond. We are thrilled Infosys recognizes the potential of diverse students to transform the future workforce. This impressive group of students will certainly be tomorrow's corporate leaders and experts."

The Infosys Foundation USA will invest in the TMCF TQRP Summer Institute, a 10-day hands-on training program that helps pre-service and aspiring K12 educators to develop their pedagogical skills while equipping them to succeed in challenging teaching environments. As the official STEM sponsor, the Foundation will provide fellows with access to innovative computer science and maker education resources that exist on the Pathfinders Online Institute digital learning platform while helping to build connections to a wider community of peer STEM teachers. Roughly 100 fellows are selected to participate in the program, which is estimated to positively impact nearly 4,000 K-12 students.

"We are thrilled to launch this new initiative with TQRP at a time that our country needs dynamic and diverse educators. The statistics are clear that K12 students have higher rates of educational performance when they have teachers in the classroom who reflect their backgrounds. The TQRP Summer Institute is an exceptional program that reflects the values of the Foundation to promote K12 computer science education in under-represented communities. We look forward to the scaled impact that will result from this new partnership," says Kate Maloney, Executive Director, Infosys Foundation USA.

Graduates of the TQRP program become the next generation of future leaders who possess a passion for teaching in high-need communities. To date, TQRP fellows have impacted over 31,000 K-12 students in high need, urban, and rural areas. Over time the partnership between TQRP and the Infosys Foundation USA will aim to leverage synergies of their respective professional development resources to create expanded enrichment opportunities for the fellows as they enter K12 classrooms and inspire the next generation of STEM leaders.

Infosys and TMCF will host a panel discussion at the Infosys Americas Leadership Forum today to detail expected outcomes of the partnership and its industry impact. For more information about Infosys' investment in TMCF and its commitment to attracting and retaining diverse talent, please tune in to a live stream of the event beginning at 5:20 p.m. ET at https://youtu.be/iHcSXkYW_IA

About Infosys Foundation USA

Infosys Foundation USA was established in 2015 with the mission of expanding computer science and maker education to K-12 students and teachers across the United States, with a specific focus on increasing access to underrepresented communities. The Foundation achieves impact through delivering professional development programs for teachers, partnering with leading nonprofits, and delivering innovative media campaigns that inspire everyone to be creators, not just consumers, of technology. For more information, visit infosys.org/USA.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

