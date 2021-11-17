Fannie Mae Recognized as "Best-of-the-Best Corporation for Inclusion" by the National Business Inclusion Consortium Fannie Mae's Proven Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Earns Top Honors for Second Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) again has been named a top company for inclusion by the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC), a coalition formed by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC). This year's sixth annual "Best-of-the-Best Corporation for Inclusion" cohort features corporations in America that are committed to diversity and inclusion across all communities. Companies were evaluated based on internal, external, and supplier diversity efforts.

"Fairness and equality of opportunity are central to Fannie Mae's mission to create and expand affordable housing opportunities throughout the country. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are cornerstones of our culture, enabling us to meet our mission," said Kenneth Imo, Vice President of the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion, Fannie Mae. "I am delighted that our efforts are being recognized by the NBIC for the second consecutive year as we continue our work to foster an industry workforce that reflects the nation's diverse homeowners, homebuyers, and renters we serve."

Fannie Mae welcomes employees of all backgrounds and creates an environment for their success by embracing a fearless, lean-in, active approach to diversity and inclusion. Fannie Mae's Office of Minority and Women Inclusion advances the company's longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace and housing industry. The company's ongoing internal and external initiatives include:

Attracting, engaging, and retaining a diverse workforce.

Supporting employee resource groups – including the LGBTQ Live Openly group – as they encourage professional development, cultural awareness, and community service, and give employees of all backgrounds and interests a chance to connect, learn, and grow while furthering the company's mission and business objectives.

Offering inclusive benefits such as childcare, adoption, and bonding leave, as well as a Surrogacy Assistance Program

Promoting equal opportunities for employees and diverse suppliers, vendors, and business partners, as outlined in the company's Equal Opportunity in Employment and Contracting Statement

Sponsoring the Future Housing Leaders program, which connects college students with diverse backgrounds to paid internship and entry-level job opportunities in the housing industry offered by top employers who are actively engaged in promoting diversity in their workforce.

Providing diversity and inclusion oversight, programming, engagement, strategic planning, metrics, and reporting.

Influencing and affecting corporate policies, practices, programs, and solutions to advance systemic racial equity within the housing industry.

"The Best-of-the-Best designation honors corporations for their commitment to America's diverse employees and business owners, which includes LGBT people, people of color, women, and people with disabilities," said NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson. "This designation is highly competitive and is bestowed only to corporations that we see constantly striving to strengthen and celebrate diversity. These corporations being honored are true leaders in ongoing global commitments to create a better future for all diverse communities in business – especially as we work to help all our communities recover equitably from the pandemic."

NGLCC formed the National Business Inclusion Consortium in 2011, and its members represent a total of over $9 trillion in annual economic strength along with significant contributions to the marketplace and workplace. Only companies achieving industry-leading results across all diverse segments are eligible to receive the prestigious Best-of-the-Best designation from the NBIC, whose members include the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), Disability:IN, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA), the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc (USBC), the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC), the U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce (USPAACC), WEConnect International, Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP), and the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

The complete list of companies recognized by NBIC is available here.

About Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of people in America. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for people across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:

fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

View original content:

SOURCE Fannie Mae