DimeTyd Launches Accounting Automation Platform for Amazon Vendors

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DimeTyd announces the launch of its advanced accounting and reconciliation platform for vendors on Amazon. Founded by e-commerce veterans, the new company's technology is the first automated solution designed for Amazon Vendors to accurately process the volumes of complex data produced within ongoing transactions and resolve costly overbillings and deductions.

"The DimeTyd solution minimizes profit leakage and empowers vendors to have oversight and control over their Vendor Central accounting," said Rohan Thambrahalli, president & founder of DimeTyd. "We are excited to launch this company and a platform that is the first of its kind to solve the complexities of Vendor Central accounting through advanced technology."

Amazon Vendors are subject to over 100 different overbillings and deduction categories that can amount to millions of transactions and data points over time. What's more, transparency related to profit leakage associated with overbillings and deductions is limited. Up to 90% of deductions are out of vendors' lines of sight.

DimeTyd's platform is a whole lifecycle, 100% automated, logic-based solution that offers vendors seamless recuperation of up to 93% of profit leakage based on Amazon accounting errors across several years of transactions. The platform identifies, tracks, and resolves costly e-commerce Vendor Central overbillings and deductions, including identifying errors in claims, duplicate billing, and more than 100 potential billing categories. DimeTyd's automated accounting platform analyzes up to five years' worth of accounting data and automatically reports the errors and recoups funds back to the vendor.

"The reality is that most vendors selling to Amazon do not have the in-house capacity or advanced technology necessary to accurately process the volumes of complex data produced within ongoing transactions. As a result, they are losing profits," continued Thambrahalli. "Our platform is frictionless, automated, and eliminates human errors to provide profitability back to the vendor and correct issues going forward. It's a game changer for vendors."

The DimeTyd platform enables:

Visibility into overbilling and deductions at scale

Automated know-how to identify and recoup funds rapidly

Precision alignment with Amazon's complex accounting system

Recuperation of lost profitability up to five years

The DimeTyd platform requires no upfront cost and is available based on a percentage of recovered funds.

About DimeTyd

DimeTyd's platform is an advanced 100% automated, logic-based engine that offers vendors seamless recuperation of profit leakage based on Amazon accounting errors. The platform conducts an audit of lost revenues dating back up to five years and processes millions of data points to recoup funds to vendors seamlessly. Once audited and reconciled, DimeTyd makes course corrections on recurring issues, enabling vendors to maximize all future profitability on the marketplace.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, DimeTyd's vision is to empower fair, accountable, and transparent accounting for the world of e-commerce.

For more information, visit us at www.DimeTyd.com

