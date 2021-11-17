Celebrating the Magic of the Holidays: Feed the Children Kicks Off No Hunger Holidays Campaign with Americold, Bentgo and Magic Johnson Enterprises Two million meals to be distributed across the U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, will kick off its annual No Hunger Holidays campaign to help children, parents and caregivers fill the gap during this challenging time. The nonprofit is raising awareness around the recent food insecurity surge and reminding people it feels good to give back to their community.

Feed the Children will hold community distribution events across the U.S. with corporate and community partners providing more than two million meals to families who have faced widespread hardship and uncertainty due to the pandemic's far-reaching effects. At each event, families will receive a 25-pound box of self-stable food; a 15-pound box of much-needed personal-care items (such as shampoo, lotion, laundry detergent); as well as additional items like books, toys and more.

With all of this past year's challenges, it's important that we celebrate with our families and those we love, but the holiday season reminds us that those of us who have enough are called to help our neighbors who often go without.

"The holidays are definitely a struggle for my family, especially buying some of the bigger items like hams and turkeys for dinner," shared Cara, a mother of three from Arkansas. "And around Christmas, providing gifts for my kids is another struggle. However, I'm thankful there's always somebody there like Feed the Children to help while we're down. When everyone works together during the holidays it is truly a blessing."

In the U.S., nearly 1 in 6 children is now estimated to be food insecure. Food insecurity has been on the rise since 2019, increasing to affect 14.8 % of households with children in 2020 and has continued to rise despite emergency government aid1. COVID-19 has taken a terrible health and economic toll on our nation and our communities over the last 18 months. It continues to be a cruel enemy, especially to our many neighbors who face food insecurity, as it interrupts our food and essentials supply chain. That is why Feed the Children is taking measures now to prepare for this looming food crisis, ahead of the holidays.

This holiday season, Feed the Children is working to support families like Cara's through the assistance of corporate and community partners, volunteers and donors alike. The No Hunger Holidays campaign has numerous generous sponsors that support Feed the Children's mission.

"It is only through partnership that we can reach at-risk families during the holiday season," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "Many of our neighbors will go without this holiday season because they can't afford the higher prices that the current supply chain crisis has created. And that's why I need the help of our partners. No child should go without, and Feed the Children is thankful for our partnerships that can help ease the burden many families are facing. If you are fortunate enough to experience joy and generosity around your own holiday table, you can make a tremendous difference when you give from your heart and share your table."

To learn more about how to help Feed the Children create a hunger-free holiday season for children and families across America, visit feedthechildren.org/nohungerholidays.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

1 https://www.ers.usda.gov/topics/food-nutrition-assistance/food-security-in-the-us/key-statistics-graphics.aspx

