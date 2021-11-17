BigID Expands Privacy Suite with Privacy Impact Assessment Application to Evaluate Data Processing Risk

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading data intelligence platform for privacy, protection, and perspective, today introduced the Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) app to help organizations assess and communicate their privacy risk.

BigID logo (PRNewsfoto/BigID)

New PIA app joins BigID's privacy suite for end-to-end privacy management solutions

BigID's PIA app, part of the BigID Privacy Suite, enables organizations to identify, document, and minimize the risk associated with personally identifiable information (PII) to determine if data processing is considered a high privacy risk.

"Foundational to privacy are the regulations around the globe that create a bare minimum of conduct required of entities regarding the protection of privacy of individuals. The GDPR, chief among these, has ushered in strict requirements around privacy impact assessments and lawful processing of data. Organizations cannot afford to risk the reputational risk of GDPR fines and bad press that come with ineffective privacy programs." said Ryan O'Leary, Esq. IDC Research Manager, Privacy and Legal Technology. "Organizations need to invest in technology and processes to handle privacy risk and ensure the resiliency of their organizations."

BigID will demonstrate its full privacy suite, including its Record of Processing Activities (RoPA) Data Mapping App and new PIA app, holistic privacy management solutions for risk assessments, at the IAPP Europe Data Protection Congress today.

BigID's privacy suite brings holistic privacy management to organizations - spanning data inventory and mapping, RoPA and PIA, preference management, data minimization, data rights automation, and more - enabling organizations to operationalize data privacy across the entire organization, and across their entire data landscape.

Organizations can leverage BigID's PIA app to:

Mitigate privacy risk by operationalizing remediation to take necessary actions

Collaborate with data owners across the organization to fill PIA/DPIA

Map business processes and data flows

Report on compliance with standard-templates

Learn more:

Register for the 2021 IAPP Europe Data Protection Congress and see BigID's privacy suite in action at booth 3-4 on November 17 and 18 for the 2021 IAPP Europe Data Protection Congress and see BigID's privacy suite in action at booth 3-4 onand 18

Visit BigID's VIP lounge at the 2021 IAPP Europe Data Protection Congress in Brussels

Attend the BigID Product Workshop December 1st: How to Identify, Document, and Minimize Risk with a Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) December 1st: How to Identify, Document, and Minimize Risk with a Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA)

Get a 1:1 demo of the BigID Privacy Suite

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at http://bigid.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BigID