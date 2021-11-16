Virtual Cable Joins IGEL Ready Program as a Technology Partner

RIVAS VACIAMADRID, Spain and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Cable, developer of UDS Enterprise VDI connection broker and IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that Virtual Cable has joined the new IGEL Ready program as a technology partner. IGEL Ready opens up the company's core enterprise software for tech companies like Virtual Cable to integrate and validate its products, driving business growth and flexible access to enterprise applications for mutual customers of Virtual Cable and IGEL.

"We are pleased to announce that our UDS Enterprise software has achieved IGEL Ready verification, meaning that it is fully compatible with any IGEL endpoint and the innovative IGEL OS for VDI. Thanks to our technological alliance with IGEL, our customers can leverage the advantages of all its solutions to securely access their remote desktop services provided by UDS Enterprise," said Félix Casado, Virtual Cable CEO.

UDS Enterprise helps IT admins to automatically and centrally manage and deploy Windows and Linux virtual desktops and applications. With this best-in-class connection broker, they can also enable remote access to both physical and virtual devices. The partnership between IGEL and Virtual Cable makes it possible to access any of these remote desktop services through strong, reliable thin client solutions. In this way, organizations of all sectors can ensure business continuity, providing their employees with access to all the software they need to work efficiently anytime, from any place and device.

"The future of enterprise computing is in the cloud and the IGEL Ready technology partner program makes it easy for any company to deploy their applications to virtual desktops and cloud workspaces, reaching a new and relevant market while also enabling world-class customer service," said Divya Saggar, Director, IGEL Ready. "We welcome Virtual Cable to our growing ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready partners as they become part of a powerful validation movement in the end user computing industry."

Established in July 2020, IGEL Ready is a growing ecosystem of more than 100 technology partners providing hardware, software, and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive, and secure user experience for digital workspaces within modern workplace environments. In an era where customers and their employees require reliable, frictionless access to tools, applications, and services, IGEL Ready helps ensure product compatibility and productivity to support business continuity and growth. The IGEL Ready program ensures that partner applications are validated and shared, and that their customers have access to updated and secure software. This vibrant ecosystem enables customers to consider compatible devices and partner applications across eight categories in the IGEL Ready Showcase.

You can learn more in the Virtual Cable IGEL Ready Showcase page here. To start the IGEL Ready application process, visit igel.com/partners/technology-partners/. To explore the IGEL Ready ecosystem of solutions, visit igel.com/ready.

About Virtual Cable

Virtual Cable develops, supports and markets UDS Enterprise through a subscription model based on the number of users, which includes product support and upgrades. The Virtual Cable team has over 30 years expertise in IT and software development and more than 15 years expertise in virtualization technologies. Millions Windows and Linux virtual desktops are deployed everyday worldwide with UDS Enterprise.

About IGEL

IGEL is one of the world's leading providers of next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's innovative software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), and IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and high-performance endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device and some ARM/RPI4 devices. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

