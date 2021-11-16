Funny Library Coffee Shop At Virgin Hotels Brews Up Caffeinated Experience With La Colombe®

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hotels, the lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, announces today that all guests' can now sip freshly brewed La Colombe coffee at all coffee shops within Virgin Hotels—Funny Library Coffee Shop located on the ground level of Virgin Hotels Dallas, Virgin Hotels Nashville and Virgin Hotels New Orleans. The coffee shop inside of Virgin Hotels Chicago Two Zero Three will also pour La Colombe blends.

"Our approach to our food and beverage offerings is rooted in responsible sourcing, localizing the guest's experience with signature flavors, and cultivating partnerships that share the same commitment to quality taste" says James Bermingham, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Hotels. "Leaning into their legacy of coffee sourcing, La Colombe is genuinely the perfect coffee partner for Virgin Hotels—from their ready-to-drink latte to their signature blends."

La Colombe is a leading coffee roaster known for ethical, long-term trade practices with growers. The relationship is brought to life with various classic blends, draft latte and cold brews pre-bottled or canned, and special seasonal flavors offered at Funny Library Coffee Shop—a communal workspace within each Virgin Hotels that houses an assortment of whimsical yet inspirational books and ample room to work and recharge.

Blends include:

Monaco – Drip Coffee (Medium Roast): Monaco has all the delicious decadence of a caramel apple. Named for a small principality with a huge historical impact, this coffee fulfills the chocolatey tradition of coffee while verging into exciting fruit flavors.

Nizza – Espresso (Medium Roast): Nizza is a medium roast blend that hits at the heart of sweet. It's named for the city of Nice, France, hometown of La Colombe co-founder JP and home to some of the best honey in the world. True to its name, this coffee exemplifies a honey-sweet, roasted nuttiness.

Monte Carlo – Decaf: The quintessential classic decaf coffee with everything: rich flavor and aroma, full body and moderate acidity in perfect balance, yet without the caffeine.

Draft Lattes & Cold Brews include:

Double Draft Latte: Experience the full taste and texture of a true cold latte, complete with a frothy layer of silky foam. Double Shot Draft Latte is made with real ingredients like nutrient-rich lactose-free milk and two shots of cold-pressed espresso.

Moche Draft Latte: Guest can enjoy the full taste and texture of a cold mocha latte, complete with a frothy layer of silky foam. Mocha Draft Latte is made with whole, real ingredients like nutrient-rich milk, cold brew, and real cocoa.

Vanilla Draft Latte: Vanilla Draft Latte is made with whole, real ingredients like nutrient-rich milk, cold brew, and natural vanilla. It's minimally sweetened with just a pinch of cane sugar, for a better, healthier morning jolt.

Oatmilk Draft Latte – Vanilla: This rich and creamy plant-based, dairy-free latte combines a touch of sweetness from the oats and the unmatched texture of a La Colombe Draft Latte. Made with honest ingredients like real vanilla extract, sustainably sourced oatmilk and cold brew.

La Colombe Cold Brew Brazilian: Fresh-roasted, specialty-grade coffee is steeped in steel wine tanks, free from oxygen, and brewed overnight before being pressed. La Colombe Cold Brew is double-filtered for a smooth, clean sip, with strong coffee flavors and a natural sweetness.

"We've long admired the originality and uniquely cool vibe of the Virgin Hotels brand, so we are very excited about this relationship," said Nicolas O'Connell, SVP of Sales and Wholesale at La Colombe Coffee Roasters. "When we met in person, it just felt right. This unique relationship brings together two authentic brands to offer guests a fun yet super premium on-premise beverage experience that will complement the very thoughtful hospitality guests expect when staying at a Virgin Hotels or visiting a Funny Library Coffee Shop."

Beyond supplying freshly brewed coffee at all the coffee shops, La Colombe blends will be offered throughout the hotels including, in-rooms at all lifestyle-focused Chambers for hotel guest and meetings spaces.

For more information about the Funny Library Coffee Shop visit, virginhotels.com. Follow along on Instagram, @funnylibrarycoffee.

Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels is a lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service, straightforward value, and a seamless, personalized hotel experience with the track record of innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for 50 years. Each property intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. Virgin Hotels Chicago - named the "No. 1 Hotel in the United States" in 2016 and "No. 7 Hotel in Chicago" in 2021 by the Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards - Virgin Hotels Dallas - named the "No. 5 Hotel in Texas" - Virgin Hotels Nashville – voted the No. 2 in Nashville, Virgin Hotels New Orleans and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas are now open. Locations in New York, Miami, Edinburgh and Glasgow to follow. Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel and office conversions and ground-up development in Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Seattle, London and more.

La Colombe

La Colombe (www.lacolombe.com) is a leading coffee roaster known for ethical, long-term trade practices with growers. Considered one of the pioneers of the third wave of coffee, it provides signature classic blends and exceptional single-origin coffees to cafés, hotels, restaurants and retailers around the world. In addition, the company owns and operates 30 cafés in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. – with additional locations and new markets scheduled to open in 2021-2022. The company has also made headlines in the ready-to-drink business with its DRAFT LATTE – the world's first-ever textured cold latte.

