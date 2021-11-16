The telehealth provider's new platform makes the process of obtaining medical marijuana cards seamless for both clinics and customers with a host of new capabilities

Elevate Holistics Simplifies Access to Medical Marijuana The telehealth provider's new platform makes the process of obtaining medical marijuana cards seamless for both clinics and customers with a host of new capabilities

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a multistate solution provider in the medical marijuana industry, has launched a new platform to simplify the process of obtaining a medical marijauna card.

"Until now, people looking to obtain a medical marijuana card have had to go through an unnecessarily confusing process," said Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics. "We're excited to offer patients and physicians a streamlined platform that removes those complications and look forward to offering our simplified approach to people nationwide."

The platform's capabilities will include: a homegrown scheduling application; an electronic medical record system that is able to accommodate multiple telehealth businesses; full e-commerce functionality to provide patients with CBD, nutraceuticals, and other products; and custom landing pages for partners complete with marketing integrations. Elevate Holistics will be able to expand to new states monthly thanks to the functionalities of the platform, and the entire process is fully paperless.

"The cannabis industry is overdue for this kind of technological shift," added Stearman. "At Elevate Holistics, our goal is to make the medical marijuana card process easy and accessible, and this platform was developed to meet those needs."

Elevate Holistics is a multi-state operator (MOS) serving patients and medical professionals with alternative advanced healthcare options, encrypted SSL safe-site security, turn-key business solutions for clinics, online cannabis healthcare clinics, and compassionate follow-up care. Encrypted online telehealth options, including medical cannabis evaluations, renewals, and online "Ask Me Anything" videos, help patients navigate state laws with confidence.

Elevate Holistics is a telehealth platform focusing on getting people their medical marijuana cards and physician's medical cannabis certifications/recommendations as simply and easily as possible. The vision was two-fold: increase accessibility to those in need and provide an easy to use platform for people who want the privacy of their own home. Today, Elevate Holistics operates in multiple states, has served thousands of HAPPY PATIENTS, and is innovating to provide doctors & patients a better medical marijuana evaluation experience. For more information, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

