Danny Casale, The Art Plug, and Superlost Coffee Are Teaming Up To Sell The World's Most Expensive Cup Of Coffee at Art Week Miami Each cup, priced at $1,000, will feature a custom drawn piece of art by Casale (AKA Coolman Coffeedan) and a rare Superlost Coffee roast

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersive cartoon art and a $1,000 cup of coffee are coming to Miami's Art Week epicenter, Wynwood. Creator Danny Casale ( Coolman Coffeedan ) is teaming up with The Art Plug , Marcel Katz Art and Superlost Coffee to offer art and coffee lovers a once in a lifetime opportunity: personalized artwork and a coffee experience like no other. The exhibit, "Ur Special Coffee" will take over The Bagel Club in Wynwood from November 29 to December 5.

Danny Casale takes on Art Week with Ur Special Coffee

Danny Casale, a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, is a Los Angeles-based artist who gained popularity through his surreal, humorous and crudely-drawn animations.

"Coffeeshop culture has a special place in my NYC heart," says Casale, who has over 10 million social media followers, and an ever-growing social presence. "It's an atmosphere that's influenced culture in beautiful ways. It's where I've had my most creative moments as a young artist trying to figure it all out. While being a college kid, alone in a big city, I always thought how cool it would be to open a coffee shop of my own. Now I'm finally doing it thanks to the help of Superlost Coffee and The Art Plug. I couldn't be more stoked."

Each $1,000 cup will feature Superlost Coffee's "Sidra," a special coffee that is a mutation of the Bourbon heirloom variety originally discovered in Ecuador, which was lost to time - until now. This exotic, big, fruity coffee is processed with a multi-stage fermentation cycle and will be served in a one-of-a-kind designed paper cup created upon purchase by Danny Casale.

"Our goal at Superlost Coffee is to elevate the everyday coffee experience by sourcing the highest quality beans from single farms and highlighting them through an artist's vision," shares David Roa, CEO and Co-Founder of Superlost Coffee. "We tried to bring that positive energy into this collaboration and that's what makes it special. This exhibit allows Coolman Coffeedan to create a one of a kind piece of artwork around an extremely interesting coffee," adds Craig Deahl, CPO and Co-Founder of Superlost Coffee.

At night, Ur Special Coffee becomes the ultimate Art Week pre-game, Coolman's Intergalactic Lounge - a funky, futuristic speakeasy created by Casale. Ahead of Art Week, Miamians can get involved in the project with a Community Mural at the venue. Participants can make their mark on Miami's art scene and help paint a mural that will be completed by Casale.

"Art has the capacity to change the world," shares The Art Plug founder Marcel Katz. "We're excited to host an event the whole community can enjoy, and I'm thrilled to bring Coolman Coffeedan's positive art to the public. The world needs more color… Let's come together and spread good vibes."

