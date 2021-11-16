CyberSeek™ Expands Resources on Careers, Credentials and Training as the Need for Cybersecurity Professionals Grows Across the US

CyberSeek™ Expands Resources on Careers, Credentials and Training as the Need for Cybersecurity Professionals Grows Across the US New data shows employers listed nearly 600,000 open cybersecurity-related jobs over 12 months

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberSeek™ , the most authoritative resource on the supply and demand in America's cybersecurity job market, today released expanded, enhanced and actionable data and resources to help employers, educators, students and others working to close the accelerating cybersecurity talent gap.

CyberSeek Logo (PRNewsfoto/CompTIA)

The supply of cybersecurity workers is only enough to fill 68% of cybersecurity jobs openings.

New CyberSeek data reveals that there were 597,767 online job listings for cybersecurity-related positions in the 12 months from October 2020 through September 2021.

Employers are seeking cybersecurity professionals at all stops on the career pathway; from entry-level cybersecurity specialists (8,889 job openings) to mid-level cybersecurity analysts (27,919) to advanced-level cybersecurity engineers (61,579). However, the new data shows the supply of cybersecurity workers is only enough to fill 68% of cybersecurity jobs demanded. On average, cybersecurity roles take 21% longer to fill than other IT jobs.

"Most alarming is the disparity between the few numbers of entry-level positions as compared to the growth in mid- to advanced-level hiring by employers," said Rodney Petersen, Director of the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the U.S. Department of Commerce. "The NICE Strategic Plan emphasizes the objective to Promote the establishment of more entry-level positions and opportunities that provide avenues for growth and advancement, so we need more employers to commit to career entry roles to recalibrate the availability of supply to the growth in demand."

Petersen introduced the CyberSeek changes during his opening remarks today at the NICE Symposium: A Coordinated Approach to Supply Chain Risks, a precursor to the annual NICE Conference in June 2022.

"The persistent and growing gap between job openings and candidates should be a warning sign that we need to rethink how we educate or train, recruit and hire cybersecurity workers," said Randi Parker, senior director for partner engagement with CompTIA's Creating IT Futures. "CyberSeek should a first stop in this effort, whether you are an employer struggling to fill your staffing needs, an educator evaluating the relevancy of a cyber training curriculum or a job seeker looking for the right opportunity."

"Filling cybersecurity job positions is a critical pain point for employers," Will Markow, vice president of applied research at Emsi Burning Glass, said. "Closing this talent gap is vital for our economic and national security, but you can't close a talent gap you don't understand. That's why it is essential for employers, educators, policy makers, and individuals to have actionable data about their local cybersecurity workforce."

The enhancements to CyberSeek include the addition of a comprehensive Cybersecurity Education and Training Providers Locator with information on more than 1,000 academic institutions and training providers that are helping learners acquire knowledge and skills in cybersecurity. The list of providers is searchable by geography, by institution, and by the type of credential offered – associate, bachelor's and graduate degrees, and industry-recognized certifications.

The interactive Cybersecurity Career Pathway has been expanded and updated to reflect the current state of the employment market. The pathway shows key jobs within cybersecurity, common transition opportunities between them and detailed information about the salaries, credentials, and competencies associated with each role.

CyberSeek is a joint initiative between the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE), led by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST); Emsi Burning Glass, a leading provider of job market analytics and strategic intelligence; and CompTIA , the nonprofit association for the global technology industry and workforce. Since 2016, CyberSeek has provided detailed, actionable data about supply and demand in the U.S. cybersecurity job market. Visit https://www.cyberseek.org to learn more.

About Emsi Burning Glass

Emsi Burning Glass is the world's leading authority on job skills, workforce talent, and labor market dynamics, providing expertise that empowers businesses, education providers, and governments to find the skills and talent they need and enables workers to unlock new career opportunities. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and Moscow, Idaho, Emsi Burning Glass is active in more than 30 countries and has offices in the United Kingdom, Italy, New Zealand, and India. The company is backed by global private equity leader KKR.

https://www.economicmodeling.com/

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://www.comptia.org/ .

Media Contacts





Scott Bittle Steven Ostrowski Emsi Burning Glass CompTIA scott.bittle@emsibg.com sostrowski@comptia.org +1 (617) 804-1549 +1 (630) 678-8468

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CyberSeek