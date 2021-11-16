BEC Technologies High-Power LTE-A Outdoor CBRS Router Receives OnGo™ Certification

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BEC Technologies Inc. , a leading developer and manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G wireless broadband solutions, announced OnGo™ certification for its latest high-power LTE-A Outdoor CBRS Router, the BEC RidgeWave® 7000R28-G. For operators, OnGo certification ensures that the 7000R28-G has met a high set of quality, interoperability, and security standards for multi-vendor, large-scale deployments.

The 7000R28-G is a high-performance CAT B CPE-CBSD explicitly designed to deliver enhanced uplink performance for CBRS Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) deployments. The 3GPP compliant platform provides LTE Category 15 peak downlink data rates of up to 580 Mbps. It includes carrier aggregation up to 4CA DL / 2CA UL, uplink MIMO, and integrated high gain 15.5 dBi 4X4 MIMO directional antenna providing a maximum of 38 dBm EIRP. CBRS deployments with the 7000R28-G will experience increased capacity, higher downlink and uplink throughput, and extended coverage.

"By achieving OnGo certification, we are further demonstrating our commitment to CBRS ecosystem interoperability as well as ensuring customers' confidence that our solutions will operate flawlessly in any network deployment," said D'Andre Ladson, Vice President of Marketing.

BEC outdoor devices are unique for their use of GORE® Vents that allow for pressure equalization, humidity management, and airflow, thus improving performance reliability and longevity. In addition, the enclosures are IP68/UL 50E rated for protection against dirt, water ingress, and operation in extreme temperatures. Furthermore, enhanced safety lighting/ESD protection and wind loading operation up to 216 kph (135 mph) ensure years of dependable operation.

The 7000R28-G integrates seamlessly with BECentral™, our proven cloud-based remote management platform for managing large-scale UE deployments. The platform includes SAS domain proxy and full interop with the top four SAS vendors. Administrators can view multiple visual dashboards with real-time analytics intelligence, detailed reporting, performance monitoring, and complete lifecycle management.

The BEC 7000R28-G is currently available in North America through BEC distribution partners. If you would like to learn more about the solution, please get in touch with sales@bectechnologies.net.

About BEC Technologies

BEC Technologies is a leading developer and manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G wireless broadband networking solutions for mobile operators, residential, enterprise, and industrial markets. BEC's comprehensive product portfolio of solutions incorporates Fixed Data Routers, VoIP/VoLTE Gateways, Rugged Outdoor, Industrial/M2M Connectivity, Public Safety, Fleet/Telematics, and Cloud-based remote device management. Our solutions are designed specifically for high availability, reliability, and secure connectivity, all backed up with class-leading technical service and support.

Managing Millions of Connected Devices Worldwide, BEC is driving the global transformation to a connected world! For more information, please visit www.bectechnologies.net or follow us on Twitter @BECTechnologies.

