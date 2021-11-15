TravisMathew Launches New Performance Apparel Collection

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After their success with the Heater Golf Series, TravisMathew is excited to announce the creation and launch of their Heater Active line. The Heater Active Series is TravisMathew's most technical collection yet, providing heightened performance elements while never compromising the signature look of TravisMathew.

San Francisco 49ers Quarterback and TravisMathew Ambassador, Jimmy Garoppolo in the new Heater Active Line

Crafted from soft performance fabrics with enhanced stretch and breathability, the Heater Active Line moves seamlessly through every workout—from setting new personal records to enjoying an active recovery.

"The core TravisMathew customer has an extremely active lifestyle, and it's always been our goal to provide apparel for every part of his day," TravisMathew CEO Ryan Ellis shares. "Three years ago, we started working on an activewear collection, emphasizing heightened performance elements compared to our typical products. As we do with all our apparel, we began with the most premium fabrics—in this case, something that is extremely technical while maintaining our elevated look. The Heater Active line matches the TravisMathew aesthetic but with an athletic fit that's neither too tight nor too short. We are extremely excited to launch Heater Active. Our customers have been asking for this product and we couldn't be happier with how great the line came together."

The Heater Active line includes a variety of silhouettes but is highlighted by performance bottoms with design-driven prints and clean, athletic styling in addition to heathered and solid tops created from premium performance fabrications. These product offerings will grow in 2022, as the brand continues to invest in performance apparel.

TravisMathew is worn and endorsed by many active celebrities and high-performing athletes who are all excited to start their training routines in the new Heater Active Line. Hitting the gym in this new apparel will be a go-to for professional athletes such as Jimmy Garoppolo, Matt Ryan, Alex Caruso, and Corey Seager.

The Heater Active line is now available both online and in local retails stores. For more information, please visit www.travismathew.com/active

About TravisMathew: TravisMathew is a leading innovator in lifestyle & performance apparel. Using best-in-class fabrications and designs, we are pushing forward a growing market trend toward casualization. For us, comfort comes first. Every TravisMathew product is created with attention to detail, designed to deliver the perfect fit and a soft, lightweight feel. By offering hundreds of varied, unique designs across monthly new product releases, we are establishing a new standard for the young professional. We want to elevate your look with details, subtleties, and craftsmanship that will get you noticed...but without flash or pretension. As an aspirational brand, TravisMathew prides itself on being approachable. Anyone and everyone can look great—and feel great—in TravisMathew. For more information, please visit www.travismathew.com.

