SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Absci Corporation - ABSI

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Absci Corporation ("Absci" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ABSI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Absci and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around July 22, 2021, Absci conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), offering 12.5 million shares of common stock priced at $16.00 per share. Then, on September 7, 2021, Absci issued a press release reporting its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. Among other items, Absci reported earnings per share ("EPS") and revenue that both fell significantly short of consensus estimates. On this news, Absci's stock price fell $2.97 per share, or 17.22%, to close at $14.28 per share on September 8, 2021. Then, on November 9, 2021, Absci issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of 2021, again reporting both EPS and revenue that missed consensus estimates.

On this news, Absci's stock price fell $3.80 per share, or 21.08%, to close at $14.23 per share on November 9, 2021.

