proteanTecs to Present Deep Data Health and Performance Monitoring at the 2021 Samsung Virtual SAFE™ Forum

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a leading developer of deep data solutions for electronics' health & performance monitoring, will be presenting at the 2021 Samsung Virtual SAFE™ (Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem) forum on Nov. 17-18, 2021.

proteanTecs to present at the Samsung SAFE™ Forum

Nir Sever, proteanTecs Senior Director of Product Marketing, will give a presentation titled: Design for Lifetime Health and Performance Monitoring Using Chip Telemetry, on Nov. 17 and 18, during the Partner Sessions which will be held immediately after the Industry Keynote.

Situated at the intersection of HPC and AI are advanced processors required to deliver exponentially growing performance, at extreme conditions, with a very low-power footprint - while maintaining high reliability in mission-critical applications. To scale robustness, cost, and performance of these complex devices, intelligence must be designed in, to provide manufacturers and service providers true visibility. proteanTecs' presentation will discuss a new approach to health monitoring of mission-critical systems, from design to field. AI-driven analytics, applied to Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT), provide novel deep data throughout the SoC's full lifecycle, allowing for optimization and management of performance at every stage.

proteanTecs will also have a virtual booth at the event where attendees can speak with experts, ask questions, and learn more about embedding health and performance monitoring solutions in their advanced electronics.

SAFE™ is Samsung Foundry's ecosystem program, developed to ensure deep collaboration between ecosystem partners and customers and deliver competitive and robust SoC designs based on IP, EDA, Cloud, Design Service, and Package. proteanTecs offers deep data monitoring with cloud-based analytics, creating enhanced value for its mutual customers with Samsung Foundry.

Those wishing to join the event may register here.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT) for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT Agents™, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

