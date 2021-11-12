IEEE Circuits and Systems Society (CASS) Standards Activities Sub Division (SASD): First Outreach Event held as part of IEEE CASS Forum on Interdisciplinary Research in Shanghai

To promote our IEEE CASS vision in fostering interdisciplinary and cross-disciplinary talents and provide educational opportunities, "IEEE CASS Forum on Interdisciplinary Research" will be held in hybrid format in Region 10, Shanghai, China on the 14th November 2021. This event also includes a seminar on standards as part of a new initiative of IEEE CASS Standards Activities Sub Division (SASD).

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The venue for this IEEE CASS Forum on Interdisciplinary Research is located in Shanghai Hongqiao Greenland Primus Hotel, adjacent to the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center. The forum covers from industry internet of things, to implantable/wearable brain-machine interface, to point-of-care diagnostics for fast virus screening. Shanghai being the epicentre of microelectronics industry and research, is one of the best locations to encourage interdisciplinary collaboration in-between academic and industry.

Remote attendees worldwide can join virtually. Event details are posted at IEEE CASS Shanghai (ieee-cass-shanghai.com)

Watch out for our live telecast through the following media platform at Nov 14th.

IEEE CAS Standardization Seminar is scheduled as part of this forum and features

Prof. Arindam Basu (City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China)

Associate Prof. Shoushun Chen (Nanyang Technological University, Singapore)

Assistant Prof. Deng Lei (Tsinghua University, China)

Dr. Alex Serb (University of Southampton, UK)

How to follow IEEE CASS SASD: Professionals interested in participating in IEEE CASS SASD activities can join this mailing list .

About IEEE CASS SASD: The IEEE Circuits and Systems Society (CASS) recently approved establishing the Standards Activities Sub Division (SASD) under its Technical Activities (TA) Division. IEEE CASS SASD will be starting efforts to provide core standards for the benefit of industry including integrated circuit design and test systems, arithmetic, microprocessors, domain specific accelerators such as error correction coding, video and AI.

Interim SASD which comprises of the following members

Dr. Yen-Kuang Chen, VP, IEEE CASS Technical Activities

Dr. Kiran Gunnam, IEEE CASS BoG & Chair of Interim SASD

Dr. Victor Grimblatt, IEEE CASS BoG

Prof. Lu Yu, IEEE CASS BoG

Prof. Wen-Hsiao Peng, IEEE CASS BoG

Prof. Touradj Ebrahimi, IEEE CASS BoG

The nomination form for members for new SASD must be submitted by 21 November 2021 through the CASS website.



