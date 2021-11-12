Cook County partners with the Illinois Smart City & Region Association (ISCRA)

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook County Technology and Innovation Committee adopted Resolution (21-5745) with the Illinois Smart City & Region Association (ISCRA) to play a leading role in promoting the benefits of technology education and collaboration with Cook County's municipalities.



"ISCRA has created a unique and trusted platform where city & regional leaders can learn about the appropriate smart city and sustainability initiatives that can help their communities, without biased sales pitches," said ISCRA Co-founder and Municipal Relations Officer Randy Kowalski.



ISCRA is a non-profit member-driven organization whose mission is to provide impartial technology education, information and facilitation to more than 1,200 municipalities and corresponding regions throughout Illinois.



"This needless to say, is the future. We should embrace it as much as encourage our villages to embrace it. The County should embrace it," said Cook County Commissioner John P. Daley.



ISCRA has been actively engaging Illinois communities since 2018 and is a founding member of the National Smart Coalition Partnership. ISCRA is the only entity in Illinois that has created a neutral platform where city leaders can engage and collaborate with technology vendors to learn how adopting technology can increase revenues, generate savings, and increase the health, safety and welfare of their citizens.

