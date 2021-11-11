Crystal Clinic Recognized For Excellence In Spinal Surgery

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center was named one of America's 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery Excellence by Healthgrades, an online healthcare database that analyzes clinical outcomes in U.S. hospitals across 32 procedures and conditions. Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is one of only two hospitals in Ohio to make the list for superior clinical outcomes in back and neck surgeries, and spinal fusion.

(PRNewsfoto/Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Cent)

To measure performance, Healthgradesused Medicare inpatient data for years 2018 through 2020 from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review file purchased from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Methodologies adjust for each patient's risk factors, including age, gender and medical condition.

Crystal Clinic's five board-certified spine surgeons have all completed specialized fellowship training in the surgical care of the spine, reflecting the highest level of training in their specialty. This includes Richard Brower, M.D.; Carrie Diulus, M.D.; Douglas Ehrler, M.D.; Scot Miller, D.O.; and Rajiv Taliwal, M.D.

"At Crystal Clinic, we've earned a reputation for delivering nationally-renowned orthopaedic care. This award as one of the top 100 hospitals in the nation for spine care further recognizes our exceptional surgical outcomes and our vision to be a national destination for orthopaedic, musculoskeletal and reconstructive care," said Holli Cholley, R.N., BSN, M.B.A., Chief Nursing and Operations Officer.

To schedule an appointment with a Crystal Clinic spine surgeon, call 330-668-4040 or request an appointment online at CrystalClinic.com.

"If you're experiencing back or neck pain, don't delay care. We are scheduling patients now for assessment and spine care, which often includes non-surgical options to relieve pain, regain range of motion and help patients return to the activities they love most," said Cholley.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeons who perform more than 17,000 surgeries each year. With locations throughout Northeast Ohio, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is the only hospital in Ohio, and one of just 13 out of the more than 6,000 hospitals in the nation, to earn prestigious Joint Commission Certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. The hospital is ranked #1 in Ohio and in the top 20 of the more than 6,000 U.S. hospitals for Major Orthopaedic Surgery (#17) and Joint Replacement Surgery (#13) by CareChex/Quantros Analytics. Crystal Clinic has also earned a Five-Star Rating in Overall Quality from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services – its highest rating. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center