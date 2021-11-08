Oramed Announces Closing of $50 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Oramed" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ORMP) (TASE: ORMP) (www.oramed.com), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral drug delivery systems, today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering of 2,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock, at a purchase price of $25 per share, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq Rules.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to Oramed from this offering were $50 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses. Oramed intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

A shelf registration statement (Registration No. 333-257926) relating to the offered shares of common stock was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 15, 2021 and was declared effective on July 26, 2021. The offering of the shares of common stock has been made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of an effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the shares of common stock being offered have been filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at: (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at: placements@hcwco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq/TASE: ORMP) is a platform technology pioneer in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection. Established in 2006, with offices in the United States and Israel, Oramed has developed a novel Protein Oral Delivery (POD™) technology. Oramed is seeking to transform the treatment of diabetes through its proprietary lead candidate, ORMD-0801, which is being evaluated in two pivotal Phase 3 studies and has the potential to be the first commercial oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes. In addition, Oramed is developing an oral GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) analog capsule.

Forward-looking statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the use of proceeds from the offering. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Oramed only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for our product candidates; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings; our patents may not be sufficient; and finally that products may harm recipients, all of which could cause the actual results or performance of Oramed to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Oramed undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Oramed, reference is made to Oramed's reports filed from time to time with the SEC.

