Advanced Battery Concepts Appoints Michael A. Everett President And Chief Operating Officer

CLARE, Mich., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Battery Concepts recently announced the roll-out of its Home Emergency Energy Storage (HEES™) product line and manufacturing readiness of its GreenSeal® bipolar batteries. Today, Advanced Battery Concepts is announcing the appointment of Michael A. Everett as President and Chief Operating Officer, to lead this vital Home Emergency Energy commercialization effort.

Mr. Everett joined Advanced Battery Concepts to industrialize the highly efficient GreenSeal® processes and to develop core manufacturing equipment required for battery OEMs to build the company's innovative and patented GreenSeal® batteries at manufacturing scale volumes. The innovative, equipment provides for the continuous production of electrode assemblies including execution of highly novel and efficient transfer pasting methods. Further development efforts include the architectural definition and the development of formation processes and equipment necessary to produce the reliable and high performance GreenSeal® bipolar batteries for which the company is internationally recognized. Experts within the battery industry recognize Advanced Battery Concepts for its pioneering success in a first-ever GreenSeal acid flow formation technology for sealed VRLA battery architecture.

"Michael Everett has been a great addition and contributor to the Advanced Battery Concepts team and its growth over the past two years. His ability to lead our industrialization program and focus on process improvements has been a key to his promotion to president", stated Dr. Edward Shaffer, CEO and founder of ABC.

"By industrializing and commercializing GreenSeal® manufacturing equipment, the company has reached yet another significant milestone on its mission to make better batteries available to global energy storage markets", said Mr. Everett. "GreenSeal® batteries unlock much higher value for the lead battery industry than historically achievable, as measured by the higher performance, longer lifetime and more efficient use of raw materials and resources in manufacturing, and there is more to come", he added.

Mr. Everett has worked in the energy storage industry for the past 21 years. He has served and will continue to collaborate within the industry's "Green Seal Alliance", comprised of leading battery industry supply chain members, including equipment manufacturers, advanced materials and material additives developers, component manufacturers and other supply chain partners all seeking to continue the advancement of GreenSeal® technology to the highest state of the art.

