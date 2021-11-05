Integrity Strengthens Retirement Planning Expertise with Acquisition of Stateline Senior Services

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), one of the leading independent distributors of life, health and wealth products, today announced it has acquired Stateline Senior Services ("Stateline"), an independent marketing organization ("IMO") and wealth advisory based in Somers, Connecticut. As part of the acquisition, Bill McCloskey, President of Stateline Senior Services, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With a strong commitment to his community, McCloskey has dedicated his career to helping seniors in the Northeast. He founded Stateline in 2000 to assist seniors transitioning to Medicare and is known for creating deep client relationships that help bring peace of mind about healthcare decisions. As clients increasingly have turned to McCloskey for retirement advice, Stateline has transitioned into managing their investment portfolios and helping them preserve assets. Today, Stateline assists clients with all aspects of retirement planning so they can enjoy their retirement years without fear of outliving their savings and investments.

"Integrity's partner network continues to grow and by partnering with the McCloskey team we also grow in character," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "Bill cares deeply about his clients' financial and medical security during retirement. His firm will use the scope of Integrity's resources to meet even more American's needs. Integrity offers many tools to help a partner of this caliber scale and grow, from marketing and technology to collaboration with the best minds in the industry. I'm honored to partner with Bill and his team and I know that Stateline Senior Services will play a significant role in Integrity's current and future success."

"We pride ourselves on providing the 'Stateline Experience,' which means caring for clients as if they were our own parents. Integrity brings that same code of ethics to its business," explained Bill McCloskey, President of Stateline Senior Services. "Ultimately, we share the same primary focus — to help more Americans. The retirement side of our business is growing rapidly and we need Integrity's platform of offerings to continue that growth. As an Integrity partner, we immediately gain access to resources, marketing support and technology that can help us achieve our objectives. This partnership will take our business to a much higher level than we ever imagined, and we're thrilled to join the Integrity family."

The Integrity insurtech platform offers partners propriety technology to enhance existing processes and drive growth. Stateline will utilize resources such as MedicareCENTER, data and analytics, product development and a team of marketing professionals available to partners through Integrity's world-class marketing and advertising firm. Integrity will also provide Stateline with administrative support through its shared services, which include IT, human resources, legal, compliance, accounting and the most up-to-date technology.

Stateline employees will also receive meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"As with any team, each player brings a different skillset to the table," continued McCloskey. "Our deep experience joined with Integrity's continued innovation and the strength of its partner network is a winning combination. Having Integrity's team on our side puts us in a better position to serve."

For more information about Stateline's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/StatelineSeniorServices.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their health, wealth and legacy with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with agents and advisors across the country. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Stateline Senior Services

Stateline Senior Services was founded in Somers, Connecticut, to specialize exclusively on the insurance and investment needs of the retired and soon-to-retire. Stateline helps clients find the best Medicare coverage for their situation and provides wealth planning services to help them get the most from retirement. Stateline founder Bill McCloskey has worked to help clients with retirement and investment planning since 1983. Stateline agents design income plans and can help with advanced long-term care planning as well as crisis planning. For more information, visit www.statelineseniorservices.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Integrity Marketing Group, LLC)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC