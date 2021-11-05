CVC Credit prices second new CLO in a week Apidos XXXVIII will take CVC Credit's global assets under management to $30 billion

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVC Credit is pleased to announce that it has priced Apidos XXXVIII, a Collateralized Loan Obligation ("CLO") fund totalling $508 million, arranged by Bank of America. This is seventh new CLO fund CVC Credit has priced globally this year with an aggregate value of over $3.5 billion (c.€3 billion).

Apidos XXXVIII will take CVC Credit's global assets under management to $30 billion

Apidos XXXVIII will increase CVC Credit's global AUM to $30 billion (€24 billion). The transaction has been structured with a five-year reinvestment period and was well-received by investors, and priced at the tight end of the market. As with previous Apidos funds, Apidos XXXVIII is primarily comprised of broadly syndicated First Lien Senior Secured Loans.

Kevin O'Meara, Partner and Portfolio Manager at CVC Credit, said: "We are delighted to not only have successfully priced our fourth new U.S. CLO of 2021, but also to have raised it from such a wide base of both new and existing global investors, and priced at market tight levels."

Gretchen Bergstresser, Partner and Global Head of Performing Credit at CVC Credit, commented:

"2021 has been a year of unprecedented activity for us, with twenty two transactions priced so far and excellent growth across our platform. This is a clear sign of support from both our investors and the market for our leading transatlantic platform. It is also a real testament to the hard work and collaboration of our fantastic teams in London and New York."

About CVC Credit

CVC Credit is the credit management business of CVC. CVC Credit is a global credit asset manager with offices in the U.S. and Europe, over 60 investment professionals. CVC Credit seeks to generate for its investors positive absolute returns and attractive risk-adjusted returns on capital throughout the credit cycle. CVC Credit has built a diverse platform which creates significant synergies across its investment strategies. For further information please visit: www.cvc.com/credit.

View original content:

SOURCE CVC