Bank of America to Report Fourth-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 19

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America today announced it plans to report fourth-quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. This is a change from the previously announced date.

(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation)

The results will be released at approximately 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time. The company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Details on how to participate in the conference calls will be provided closer to the scheduled quarterly results dates.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,200 retail financial centers, approximately 17,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 41 million active users, including approximately 32 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for email news alerts.

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.388.6780

lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)

Phone: 1.212.449.3112

jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters May Contact:



Jerry Dubrowski, Bank of America

Phone: 1.646.855.1195 (office) or 1.508.843.5626 (mobile)

jerome.f.dubrowski@bofa.com

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.386.6794

christopher.feeney@bofa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation