The lawsuit alleges that National Presto Industries, Inc., the manufacturer of the Presto stovetop pressure cookers, makes misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers

Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Lawsuit in Wisconsin Federal Court Against Presto After Pressure Cooker Causes Injuries

Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Lawsuit in Wisconsin Federal Court Against Presto After Pressure Cooker Causes Injuries The lawsuit alleges that National Presto Industries, Inc., the manufacturer of the Presto stovetop pressure cookers, makes misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 450 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker, PLLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Johnson // Becker, PLLC)

Johnson // Becker, PLLC filed this Complaint on behalf of Ms. Brigett Bradford, a resident of Mississippi, alleging National Presto Industries, Inc., the manufacturer of the Presto stovetop pressure cooker, designed a defective and dangerous product.

Ms. Bradford's pressure cooker exploded while under pressure on November 18, 2018. As a result of the explosion, Ms. Bradford sustained severe thermal burns. According to the Complaint, the Presto stovetop pressure cooker is defectively designed in that the lid can be opened while the pressure cooker is still under pressure, causing the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.

This suit is filed by Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Ken and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

To learn more about Johnson // Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson // Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/ or contact Johnson // Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC