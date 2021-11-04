Governors Across U.S. Honor Nurse Practitioners (NPs) for Lifesaving Care During NP Week National NP Week Celebrates Critical Role of NPs in Health Care

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 40 U.S. governors and other elected leaders have already issued proclamations and certificates honoring NPs for going the extra mile in their steadfast commitment to ensuring Americans receive high-quality health care.

Nurse practitioners provide patients with comprehensive, patient-centered primary, acute and specialty health care services in more than 1 billion patient visits each year.

"NPs have been an unwavering, frontline force, providing tireless service to their patients."

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, NPs have been an unwavering, frontline force, providing tireless service to their patients," Governor Ralph S. Northam of Virginia wrote in his certificate.

"NPs provide high-quality primary, acute and specialty care services while focusing on health promotion, disease prevention, health education and counseling, guiding patients to make smarter health and lifestyle choices," Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas wrote in his proclamation.

Governors are joining the American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP), patients, policymakers, health care providers and communities across the nation to celebrate National NP Week, Nov. 7-13, 2021.

"I am so proud of the 325,000 NPs in the U.S. who put their patients first, always searching for opportunities to improve health outcomes," said AANP President April N. Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN. "Throughout the many challenges of the pandemic, NPs have remained steadfast and committed to the delivery of accessible, equitable, quality-driven, lifesaving care for our patients."

NPs provide patients with comprehensive, patient-centered primary, acute and specialty health care services in more than 1 billion patient visits each year. In addition to diagnosing, treating and prescribing medications for acute, episodic and chronic illnesses, NPs practice in nearly every health care setting, including hospitals, private practices, colleges and universities, public health departments and home health locations.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the NP role is the fastest-growing health care job in the nation. For more information on NP Week and this year's theme, NPs: Going The Extra Mile, visit aanp.org/npweek.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 325,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com. For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org.

