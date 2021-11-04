Dr. Don E. Beck joins Wright Graduate University as Distinguished Visiting Chair of Integral Studies in new MBA program

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Bob Wright, CEO, Wright Graduate University has announced the appointment of Dr. Don E. Beck as Distinguished Visiting Chair of Integral Studies in the new MBA program offered by the Lyons School of Transformational Business at Wright Graduate University.

Professor Beck is a teacher, geopolitical advisor, theorist in social psychology, and founder of The Center for Human Emergence, a think tank founded in 2004, who is internationally known for his work on organizational and societal transformation.

His advising of Nelson Mandela's post-apartheid government, through over sixty trips to South Africa to apply his Spiral Dynamics integral model, was the inspiration for the film Invictus. He has consulted major banks and global energy companies, hospitals, national and city government agencies, the NFL, five major US airlines, and the US Olympic Committee.

"Business is one of the most potent transformative forces on the planet," said Wright. "Leaders have the responsibility to understand how individual and collective development works so they can drive business outcomes toward a world that works for everyone, and Dr. Beck has made this his life's work."

In an interview Beck said, "I have had the good fortune to advise the Wrights as they perfected the vision of Wright Graduate University and am pleased join the faculty to help students succeed."

"Dr. Beck is an important addition to our Lyons School of Transformational Business faculty and will be a valuable advisor as we work closely with students in realizing their potential," emphasized Dr. Judith Wright, Chief Academic Officer. "His expertise in the organizational and societal dynamics of transformation is a perfect complement to our learning model that develops leaders and change agents from the inside out."

The Wright Graduate University for the Realization of Human Potential, Inc., is a division of the Wright Foundation for the Realization of Human Potential, a 501(c)3 nonprofit registered corporation in the state of Illinois. The Wright Foundation transforms lives from the inside out through education, training & coaching, and research & thought leadership, using cutting-edge social and emotional intelligence to activate leaders who help contribute to a 200-year vision of a world that works for everyone. Wright Graduate University, offers M.A., Ed.D. and graduate certificate programs in transformational leadership and Coaching, as well as social and emotional intelligence. The Lyons School of Transformational Business at Wright Graduate University offers a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree. The University is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission, and all programs are offered fully online. In addition, its business programs are accredited by the International Accrediting Council for Business Education (IACBE). www.WrightGrad.edu.

