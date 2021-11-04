Clearwater Analytics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will be participating in four investor conferences in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Sandeep Sahai, Chief Executive Officer, will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Mr. Sahai will also participate in one-on-one meetings at the Wells Fargo 5th Annual TMT Summit on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Jim Cox, Chief Financial Officer, will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Mr. Cox will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the D.A. Davidson FinTech & Payments Spotlight Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Webcasts from these conferences will be made available on Clearwater Analytics' investor relations website at investors.clearwateranalytics.com.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, performance, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.6 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals around the globe trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and analytics.

