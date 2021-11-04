Alma Coffee Highlighted by Bon Appetit Magazine

CANTON, Ga., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Owning their own 5th generation organic coffee farms in Honduras and roasting fresh to order, the team at Alma Coffee was delighted to discover they had been independently evaluated and featured by Bon Appetit Magazine as one of the best coffee subscriptions to buy right now. Small businesses all over the United States dream of the day a national publication highlights their product and/or service. For Alma Coffee, a metro Atlanta based coffee roastery, this day happened with less than 3 years under their belts.

So, how did this small business get this kind of recognition when just a year and a half ago they were struggling to stay open amid the looming COVID-19 pandemic? The answer lies in the very thing they were highlighted for: their online coffee subscription program! When owners Harry & Leticia Hutchins had their revenue turn to $0 overnight in March of 2020, they spent weeks revamping everything — their website, their pricing, and their subscription program. Noticing that they saved costs by shipping coffee bags in bulk, Alma passed along those very savings to their subscription customers by increasing discounts as the quantities of bags increased.

This new subscription model changed the game. Not only was it different than what other online coffee subscriptions were doing, but it was a shared win for both Alma Coffee and their committed customers. As Alma's exposure on different media platforms continued growing, so did their coffee subscribers. Adding local pickup options and a rotational subscription were additional features that came about based on customer feedback and demand.

Now, Alma Coffee's unique approach to an online coffee subscription program caught the attention of Bon Appetit Magazine; this approach added to a lineup of accolades and recognition they have attained from their innovative methodology to the long-lived coffee industry. To learn more about Alma Coffee, their coveted subscription program, or their farm to cup difference, visit their website www.myalmacoffee.com . To read their feature in Bon Appetit Magazine visit https://www.bonappetit.com/story/best-coffee-subscriptions

View original content:

SOURCE Alma Coffee