Pandemic Movers Face Surprise Costs and Unexpected Home Projects

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A desire for more space and newfound flexibility drove people throughout the pandemic to move to larger homes and many moved sooner than planned, according to a new survey by Angi. As people moved into homes with more space, they also faced more issues and expenses than expected, regardless of whether they went through a formal inspection first.

How Americans Moved in the Pandemic

This survey of 1,000 U.S. adults who moved during the COVID-19 pandemic reveals insights into how people moved, what they found when they arrived at their new homes, and what they learned along the way.

When and Where People Moved

Over one-third of respondents (35%) said COVID-19 made them move sooner than planned and 14% were not planning to move at all before the pandemic hit. As far as where they moved, the highest percentage moved into a large single-family home (4+ bedrooms), increasing the percentage in large homes by 25%. Townhomes also saw a boost in popularity, accounting for a 46% increase in residency.

How They Moved

65% of respondents hired movers to help with their move, with two-thirds hiring full-service and the other one-third hiring for part of the move. Of those who did not hire movers, the rational was primarily to save money (46%) and having friends and family available to help (40%).

"Regardless of whether people hired movers or did the work themselves, the majority found the pandemic exacerbated issues like availability of movers, delayed timelines and higher costs," said Mallory Micetich, home care expert at Angi. "Despite any challenges, the majority of those who hired movers were happy with the experience. With nearly half moving into homes they plan to stay in indefinitely, the investment was worth it to make sure their belongings arrived in good condition."

Nearly 1 out of 4 skipped a formal inspection before moving in, citing a faster move, confidence they could fix any issues themselves, and a desire to avoid being outbid. Of those who waived inspection, one out of five (20%) called it a terrible mistake.

What They Found

Four out of five respondents (81%) found issues with their new house after moving in, with over 40% finding major issues. The most common post-move issues were cosmetic (40%), followed closely by plumbing/leak issues (38%), electricity/wiring/outlets (36%), and water damage (34%). Plumbing and utilities were also the top two areas with the most surprises and fixes needed (15% and 11%, respectively).

Additionally, nearly everyone (89%) ran into unexpected costs after moving in, primarily due to necessary repairs (38%) or appliance repairs or replacements (37%). Unexpected costs also came up in other areas including cosmetic improvements (36%), utilities bills (35%), security systems (34%), insurance premiums (32%) or structural damage repairs (31%).

What They Learned

When asked if they could go back and tell themselves one thing to improve the moving process, they responded:

- Do a home inspection – 17%

- Hire movers – 16%

- Budget more - It will be more expensive than you think – 16%

- Ask more questions – 16%

"Moving is a major investment and it will save time, money and stress to plan ahead. Add a cushion to your budget, ask plenty of questions, and book pros in advance," Micetich added. "These steps will all make the moving process smoother and help minimize unexpected costs and projects."

Read the full survey results online at https://www.angi.com/articles/moving-statistics.

Methodology

This survey was commissioned by Angi Inc. and was conducted using the online survey platform Pollfish and compiled by DKC Analytics. The sample of 1,000 U.S. adult homeowners (self-identified) who have all changed their primary residence since March 2020 was surveyed between September 24, 2021, and September 27, 2021. The margin of error is 3.1% and no weighting was applied to the sample. Pollfish's survey delivery platform delivers online surveys globally through mobile apps and the mobile web along with the desktop web.

