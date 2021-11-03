Kami Vision Unveils AI Vision-Based Fall Alert System for Elder Care

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kami Vision , the provider of an edge-focused vision Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, announced today that it will unveil its advanced vision AI solutions and Edge Box at The AI Summit Silicon Valley in Santa Clara, Calif., November 3-4, 2021. The company will display its wide range of device-agnostic, vision AI solutions designed for businesses and their customers including the Kami Fall Alert System.

What: Live demonstration of Kami Fall Alert System, a system that uses deep learning and computer vision to understand human posture and identify changes to posture as people move. The algorithm estimates, with high accuracy, the occurrence of a fall event. If a fall is detected, the information is relayed to the cloud server which alerts the user through a mobile app. The Kami Fall Alert System is designed to keep seniors safe and enable them to age in place.



Where: Booth #AI306, Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, Calif.



When: Wednesday, November 3 - Thursday, November 4, 2021

Live demos will take place during Exhibit Hall hours from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. PST.

About Kami Vision

Kami Vision is the provider of an edge-focused vision Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform for businesses and their customers. Kami Vision's AI platform is device-agnostic, affordable, customizable and offers a wide variety of out-of-the-box industry specific AI applications. The company's technology enables smart cameras for enterprises and allows AI developers to own and operate their SDKs for enterprise-specific workflows and improve operational efficiency. Kami Vision currently has more than 4 million customers worldwide and experienced 300 percent revenue growth from 2019 to 2020. Kami Vision is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information visit www.kamivision.com and follow on LinkedIn .

