Florida's Space Coast Offers an Array of Festive Fall Activities for the Whole Family

COCOA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Space Coast is best known for being the only beach that doubles as a launch pad, but there's so much more than space and sand to be discovered. This Fall, experience rocket launches, natural wonders, local history and cuisine, the arts, and classic seasonal activities for the whole family. From harvest festivals and holiday celebrations to the arts and culture, the Space Coast has the perfect recipe to blast you into the autumnal season—all without a single change in foliage.
Top 8 Things to do This Fall on the Space Coast
- Catch a launch – Four launch attempts are scheduled on the Space Coast between October and November, including SpaceX Crew-3.
- Feast on the Space Coast – Fall is for Foodies! Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex hosts two Taste of Space events this year. Explore new dishes at Viera's Fall Food Truck "Feast"-ival or take a stroll through Downtown Melbourne's Food and Wine Festival. Follow along on our social media as we highlight local restaurants, breweries, and more.
- Celebrate the Arts – From the Cocoa Beach Art Show and Melbourne Arts & Craft Expo to countless theatre productions and community orchestra concerts, there's always something to enrich your visit to the Space Coast this Fall. Enjoy Brevard Zoo's Jazzoo or the Space Coast Music Festival while you're here. For film lovers, head to the Melbourne Independent Filmmakers Festival.
- Take a Hike or Run – The weather's perfect for enjoying one of our many walking and biking trails. Three major trails converge in Titusville, an official Florida Trail Town. Runners can also enjoy events, including the Cocoa Beach 10k, the Space Coast Marathon & Half-Marathon, and the Cocoa Beach Turkey Trot.
- Immerse yourself in History and Culture –Take time to enjoy the 13th Annual Native Rhythms Festival celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Visit Valiant Air Command Warbird Museum for their Veteran's Day Weekend Open House or head to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex for the 2021 US Astronaut Hall of Fame Induction.
- Celebrate the Season – Trade in snow for sand! Winter holiday festivities including Space Coast Lightfest begin as early as November 19th.
- Get Started on Holiday Shopping – Stroll through one of our historic downtowns to find something truly unique for a loved one. If you prefer to give experiences, you can get gift certificates to Space Coast classics, including Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex, Brevard Zoo, and more.
- Enjoy Nature –The weather is beautiful for bird watching, and the Space Coast has more than 40 sites on the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail. It's still warm enough to enjoy water activities like kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, or even surfing.
For more information, visit www.visitspacecoast.com.
Florida's Space Coast is home to Orlando's Closest Beach and Kennedy Space Center. Come visit World Famous Ron Jon Surf Shop on Cocoa Beach, kayak past enclosures at Brevard Zoo or cruise from the 2nd busiest port in the world, Port Canaveral.
