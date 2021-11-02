NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritonic, the leader in audio creative research and analytics, announced today the addition of brand lift to the platform's robust campaign reporting capabilities. The addition of brand lift further solidifies the platform's position as the only provider of end-to-end research, data and insights for the audio industry, providing its users with a comprehensive view of their audio advertising effectiveness and the key drivers behind it.

Veritonic Expands Audio Campaign Performance Capabilities to Provide Unprecedented Brand Lift Data

Purpose-built for audio, Veritonic's intuitive UI includes a wide range of filtering and segmentation parameters that meaningfully simplifies and streamlines the process of setting up a brand lift study. Additionally, Veritonic's brand lift studies can be run for target audiences of any size, measuring both controlled and organic exposure across broadcast radio, streaming audio, podcasts and more.

The resulting data provides brands with the insight they need to understand how each audio asset is achieving their goals as it relates to awareness, favorability, intent, and recall. Brands can then use this data to make informed decisions around every element of their audio campaigns, including creative performance and ROI.

"We remain committed to continuously enhancing our technology, and to providing our clients with the data and performance insight they need to confidently execute, optimize, and understand the efficacy of their audio campaigns," said Scott Simonelli, Founder and CEO of Veritonic. "The addition of brand lift underscores our platform's position as the exclusive destination for actionable audio insights from start to finish, providing our clients with the data they need to understand their campaign performance and more confidently invest in audio moving forward."

"We are pleased to appoint Veritonic as a preferred Brand Lift partner," said Scott Porretti, President of Katz Digital Audio. "The most recent study findings--which include a 170% lift in favorability--meaningfully furthered the advertisers' confidence in audio as a highly effective channel for reaching their desired audience with the right message, in the right location, at the right time."

About Veritonic

Veritonic is the leader in audio creative research and analytics. The preeminent technology provides brands, platforms, and agencies with the data they need to optimize their omni-channel audio investments across podcasts, online music services, streaming audio, broadcast radio, audiobooks, video, and more. With competitive intelligence, creative measurement, campaign performance and brand lift capabilities in one easy-to-use UI, the Veritonic platform is the most comprehensive solution for audio optimization and efficacy. Powered by our proprietary "Machine Listening and Learning"™ technology, the Veritonic platform also scores and benchmarks audio assets, helping world-renowned companies put their best creative forward to cultivate deeper relationships with listeners and increase their return. To learn more, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

