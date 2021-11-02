Parley Pro Integrates With Box to Power Contract Collaboration

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parley Pro has become a Box Technology Partner to better support the integration between its next-generation Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform and Box's leading Content Cloud.

This integration enhances the ability of Parley Pro customers to leverage Box's cloud content management through the Parley Pro CLM platform. Customers gain even more ways to securely store, share, and access contracts in the cloud to power contract collaboration.

"We're excited to give our customers the tools they need to streamline and scale their most complex and sensitive contract processes," says Olga V. Mack, CEO of Parley Pro. "Legal and business teams that harness the enterprise-grade power of Box's Content Cloud can manage all their contracts seamlessly in one place to completely control the end-to-end contract workflow while protecting their most valuable information."

As more organizations transition to hybrid work environments, it's increasingly critical that teams be able to work effectively from anywhere. Box's Content Cloud makes it easier than ever for legal and business teams to collaborate in real time from anywhere, on any device, and across any app.

"Today, organizations around the world are focused on modernizing operations in order to keep up with a rapidly changing work environment," said Fred Klein, Vice President of Business and Corporate Development at Box. "The legal industry requires the most advanced security and enterprise-grade collaboration tools, and we're excited to help Parley Pro accelerate their contract processes so that legal professionals have seamless and secure access to their most important content in the cloud."

Parley Pro's integration with Box complements a range of other software integrations, including Salesforce, OKTA, various e-signature providers, and numerous other integrations enabling customers to access the information they need quickly without leaving their favorite interface.

About Parley Pro

Organizations of all sizes use Parley Pro to automate contract management processes and negotiate faster. Parley Pro empowers you to unlock the hidden value in every contract with best-in-class contract automation, workflow, and collaboration tools.

