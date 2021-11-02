NASCAR Selects Extreme Networks to Speed Up Fan Experience And Streamline Raceday Operations Wi-Fi 6 Becomes Foundation for Mobile Ticketing, Concessions, and Betting; Analytics Help Create Operational Efficiencies and Personalized Experiences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced its participation in the NASCAR Technology Partner Platform – an exclusive community of technology companies working together to evolve the racing industry to new levels of innovation and success by pushing technological boundaries. Verizon Business is the technology integration and managed services lead for the project, deploying an Extreme large public venue solution architecture inclusive of Wi-Fi 6 access points and real-time analytics to power innovative, immersive, and compelling fan experiences, while improving operating efficiency. The deployment spans the 12 high speed race and super speedways operated directly by NASCAR.

Extreme and NASCAR partner to improve fan experience

Leveraging Extreme's cloud-driven Wi-Fi 6, NASCAR will offer high-efficiency, high-capacity networking that will serve as the critical foundation for powering experiences like mobile ticketing, mobile concessions, and mobile sports betting. ExtremeAnalytics™ provides NASCAR with real-time visibility into the health and performance of the Wi-Fi network, mobile application usage patterns across the stadium, and fan preferences. Additionally, they'll have a single pane of glass to better understand and optimize venue operations. These insights will enable NASCAR to continually improve fan-facing experiences and operational efficiencies of each track.

The NASCAR deployment also includes Wi-Fi 6 and network analytics for back-office operations at the organization's Daytona headquarters.

Key Facts

High-Density, High-Impact Wi-Fi: NASCAR is leaning into Extreme's Wi-Fi 6



NASCAR is leaning into Extreme's Wi-Fi 6 access points , which provide the connectivity and speed required to power high-quality, next-generation fan experiences. Wi-Fi 6 optimizes bandwidth in all environments, offers support for more devices across the network, and delivers better performance in high-density environments like speedways.

Real-Time Visibility and Actionable Analytics: ExtremeAnalytics will be deployed across several of the speedway venues, enabling NASCAR to have granular visibility around spectator preferences, behaviors, and operational insights. ExtremeCloud™ IQ Site Engine makes it easy for network administrators to gain a centralized and real-time view of the network, manage devices from both the cloud and on-prem, and regularly optimize network performance.

Executive Perspectives

Christine Stoffel-Moffett, Vice President, Enterprise Technology, NASCAR

"Fans expect experiences at the speedway to be immersive, engaging, and highly connected. Extreme provides the critical technology foundation for us to offer innovative fan experiences like mobile transactions, sports betting, AR/VR, and biometrics, while providing greater visibility into the effectiveness of our operations. These insights will allow us to regularly calibrate the way we deploy staff, ensure safety and security, and push the boundaries on creating unique experiences. Extreme is a great partner in helping us make NASCAR the most inspiring and future-forward sports organization on the planet."

Sampath Sowmyanarayan, CRO, Verizon Business

"Building on the already long-standing relationship with NASCAR, and together with Extreme Networks, we are working to transform the motorsports industry delivering greater fan, team, operations and overall venue experiences across the US."

Ed Meyercord, President and CEO, Extreme Networks

"NASCAR has taken a forward-thinking approach on how to use our technology to improve operational effectiveness, while creating endless possibilities for the organization to engage and attract a new generation of fans. We're proud to play such an important role in NASCAR's business transformation and are confident that our solutions will provide them with the performance and insights they need to drive future innovation."

Additional Insights and Resources

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeAnalytics, ExtremeCloud, and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

Extreme Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsfoto/Extreme Networks, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.