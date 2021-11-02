Compass Leadership to Present at Compass REtreat

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading real estate technology company, today announced that members of the Company's leadership team, including Compass Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Robert Reffkin, will present at the Compass REtreat on Tuesday November 16, 2021. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Compass)

Both live and replay versions of the presentation will be available under the Events & Presentations section on the Compass Investor Relations website: investors.compass.com .

About Compass

Founded in 2012, Compass is a leading real estate technology company, providing an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Compass